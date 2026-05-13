Gulf Coast Maritime Team Detonates Underwater IED at Converse Reservoir Dam

A grenade-type IED was found underwater at the Converse Reservoir dam and safely detonated by The Gulf Coast Regional Maritime Response and Render-Safe Team, following a multi-agency response involving the Mobile County Sheriff's Office, FBI Bomb Squad, Mobile Police Department Explosive Ordnance Detail, ALEA Bomb Squad, and Daphne Search and Rescue Team.

The Gulf Coast Regional Maritime Response and Render-Safe Team detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) found underwater at the Converse Reservoir dam, following a multi-agency effort involving police, FBI, search and rescue teams, and others.

Divers located the grenade-type IED while performing routine repair and maintenance on the dam, alerting authorities who coordinated the response. The reservoir and dam are federally designated critical infrastructure, and the incident was reported to the Department of Homeland Security. The device was safely destroyed to ensure the safety of the drinking water





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News IMPROVISED EXPLOSIVE DEVICE UNMARIED OBJECT DAMAGE REGIONAL MARITIME RESPONSE MULTI-AGENCY COORDINATION US DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY FEDERALLY DESIGNATED CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE CONVERSE RESERVOIR DAM

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