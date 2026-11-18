Mexilitary forces arrest Heriberto Bazan Rodriguez, known as El Bazan, the Gulf Cartel regional boss in Ciudad Victoria, following a violent clash and shootout that left him wounded.

Heriberto Bazan Rodriguez, widely known by the alias El Bazan and recognized as the regional plaza boss for the Gulf Cartel in Ciudad Victoria, was taken into custody by Mexican federal authorities on Monday afternoon. The arrest concluded a high-stakes military operation in the capital of the Mexican border state of Tamaulipas, which involved a violent confrontation where El Bazan suffered a gunshot wound during his attempted escape from law enforcement.

Gulf Cartel Leadership Arrested in Tamaulipas

El Bazan has served as the commanding figure for the Gulf Cartel cell in Ciudad Victoria for a significant period, directly overseeing the organized criminal activities that have plagued the region. Authorities have identified him as the central architect behind the ongoing wave of extortion and violence that has characterized the city in recent years, making his neutralization a critical step in stabilizing the area.

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Details of the Monday Afternoon Clash

The operation began when Mexican military forces moved in to execute an arrest warrant against El Bazan and his gunmen. As authorities attempted to secure the suspect, he and his armed escorts initiated a chaotic chase and shootout with the military units deployed on the scene. During this exchange of gunfire, El Bazan sustained a gunshot injury, and one of his gunmen was also wounded before the group managed to flee the immediate area of engagement.

Critical Incident at Local Hospital

Despite their initial escape from the military cordon, the fugitives' efforts proved futile when they drove to a local hospital in Ciudad Victoria seeking medical treatment for their injuries. Emergency medical personnel attended to both El Bazan and the wounded gunman on the sidewalk before transporting them inside the facility. Upon their arrival, members of Mexico's Navy swiftly secured the premises, placing both men under heavy guard and ensuring no further escape attempts could occur.

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History of Gulf Cartel Command in Region

El Bazan is a long-time commander within the Gulf Cartel, with a criminal career that predates 2018. He previously operated alongside Emiliano Gonzalez Beaz, known as El Jumex, when the pair took control of the south side of Tamaulipas. Together, they established dominance over crucial sea and land routes used for smuggling drugs and fuel, cementing their influence in the region's illicit economy before their initial incarceration.

Suspicious Release and Return to Crime

Both El Bazan and El Jumex were arrested in 2018; however, El Jumex was murdered inside a prison in Matamoros in 2019. El Bazan, in contrast, was released from custody months later following suspicious judicial rulings that allowed his freedom. Upon his release, he immediately resumed his criminal operations, rebuilding his network and directly triggering the surge in extortion cases that authorities are now working to dismantle in Ciudad Victoria.