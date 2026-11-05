Guitarricadelafuente's Acting Debut in Los Javis' Oscar Contender Los Javis

Spanish musician Guitarricadelafuente stars as Sebastián in the film Los Javis, which represents Spain for the 2027 Oscar. Discover how his shy origins evolved into a powerful cinematic and musical presence.

Spanish musician Alvaro Lafuente, known professionally as Guitarricadelafuente, has transitioned from an anonymous online singer to a featured actor in Los Javis. This film represents Spain in the race for the 2027 Oscar for best international feature film. The project marks a significant shift for the artist, who initially used music as a shield against his own shyness.

Guitarricadelafuente's Journey From Shyness To Fame

Alvaro Lafuente began his career under the pseudonym Guitarricadelafuente to maintain distance between his personal life and his public persona. He described himself as very timid and used the guitar as a barrier to hide behind during early performances. Over nearly a decade, music provided him with the tools to express himself and show different versions of his personality on stage.

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In 2018, he released his first original composition titled El Conticinio, recorded using a PlayStation microphone. That same year, his cover of Guantanamera reached number sixty-nine on PROMUSICAE's songs chart. These early steps shaped his identity as an artist who gradually moved from hiding to revealing his true self through performance.

The Origin Of The Film Los Javis And Its Cast

Los Javis follows the lives of three gay men at three key moments in Spanish history: 1932, 1937, and 2017. Inspired by Federico García Lorca's unfinished play, the film features Milo Quifes and Carlos González alongside Guitarricadelafuente. The director duo discovered him after seeing him perform at the Primavera Sound festival in 2024.

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They suggested he co-star in their upcoming project shortly after witnessing his live set. Guitarricadelafuente initially thought the idea was crazy because he had no prior acting experience. He questioned where they had seen him act and doubted his ability to portray a character convincingly.

Sebastián's Role And Musical Contributions To The Movie

Guitarricadelafuente plays Sebastián, a young trumpeter forcibly recruited by Franco's forces after surviving an attack during the Spanish Civil War. The directors invited him to Madrid just a few days later without a finished script. They wanted to know if he was willing to play Sebastián before continuing to develop the character further.

He accepted the role based on trust rather than experience. He admired the directors and believed that if they saw something special in him, he should not say no. This decision changed his relationship with performing, as he handed control of the character over to the directors instead of maintaining his usual artistic autonomy.

Creating La Nieve And Learning The Trumpet For The Part

For the role of Sebastián, Guitarricadelafuente learned to play the trumpet for several months. This experience sparked his interest in brass instruments, which he now wants to explore in his future music projects. The filming process also influenced his creative output directly.

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One night after shooting a scene, he sent a voice note to Los Javis with what would eventually become the song La Nieve. He wrote this original piece alongside Raül Refree and Lucas Durán. The melody emerged during filming and reflects themes of death and liberation. Guitarricadelafuente found beauty in how the song sounded like something liberating for the characters.