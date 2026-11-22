Animal sanctuaries in the Los Angeles area are providing alternative activities for Thanksgiving, including the Farm Sanctuary's 40th annual Adopt a Turkey Project and The Gentle Barn's interactive turkey experience. These initiatives allow participants to support rescued farm animals, enjoy plant-based meals, and learn about the lives of turkeys spared from factory farms on the day they are traditionally slaughtered.

The Gentle Barn, another non-profit animal sanctuary in Santa Clarita, is offering people a chance to get up close and personal with the barn's rescued turkeys.

Vegan Thanksgiving Dinner with Pumpkin & Kale Pot Pie, Butternut Squash, Roasted Green Beans with Almond Bacon, Radicchio Clementine Salad and Berry Pie Thanksgiving is the best day of the year for those who enjoy eating turkey, but for those who prefer the birds alive and happy, many guilt-free activities are available in the Los Angeles area this year.

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“In the U.S., 46 million turkeys are killed for Thanksgiving -- and over 200 million annually. Nearly all of these sentient birds are kept on crowded factory farms, where they endure the painful effects of being bred for unnatural, rapid growth in the name of industry profit,” says Gene Baur, president an co-founder of Farm Sanctuary, the landmark shelter for rescued farm animals founded in 1986.

This year, Farm Sanctuary's Acton location is conducting its 40th annual Adopt A Turkey Project. For a donation of $35, people can symbolically adopt a rescued turkey or sponsor an entire flock for $135, allowing the animals to live out their natural lives at one of the group's spacious farms. The group has been sponsoring the program since 1986, and several of the turkeys' stories can be viewed at farmsanctuary.org/adopt-a-turkey.

The Gentle Barn, another non-profit animal sanctuary in Santa Clarita, is offering people a chance to get up close and personal with the barn's rescued turkeys. For a $75 donation, visitors can “spend time with our turkeys, feed them their favorite treats, enjoy seasonal desserts and games, and learn more about the incredible lives and personalities of these remarkable birds.

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” Organizers say turkeys are intuitive and naturally affectionate, and the program is great for people going through stress, grief, trauma or depression, or just to brighten someone's day. The event runs from 10 a.m to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. More information can be found at gentlebarn.org/events/thanksgiving. Kindred Spirits Care Farm in Chatsworth is also hosting a compassionate Thanksgiving Day celebration, with tickets available at eventbrite.com/e/compassionate-thanksgiving-at-the-farm-tickets-2003951755646.

Los Angeles' largest in-person vegan event for the holiday is the Vegan Thanksgiving Potluck in the Cheviot Hills area south of Century City. It takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day at 2551 Motor Ave. , near the Cheviot Hills Recreation Center. Held annually for more than 20 years, the potluck typically draws hundreds of people, and features live music and an open mic.

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news. Everyone is welcome and the event is free, with attendees asked to bring a vegan dish of any kind.

Meanwhile, People for The Ethical Treatment of Animals is promoting the eighth year of ``ThanksVegan,'' a campaign aimed at encouraging people to enjoy a meat- and dairy-free holiday out of compassion. More information, including recipes, can be found at peta.org/thanksvegan/, and the group's Vegan Starter Kit is at peta.org/lifestyle/food/free-vegan-starter-kit/.

“More people than ever before are choosing vegan foods out of concern for the animals, the planet, or their own health, and thankfully whipping up a crowd-pleasing vegan feast is easier than ever, with simple, budget-friendly grocery-store swaps for everything from the roast to the pumpkin pie,” PETA's Catie Cryar told City News Service. “Turkeys feel pain and fear, care for their families, and value their lives, just as we do, and none of them wants to die for Thanksgiving dinner.

PETA is encouraging everyone to give turkeys something to be thankful for by serving a delicious vegan feast that celebrates the holiday with compassion. ” Those cooking holiday meals at home have a number of options. Tofurkey is the O.G. of vegan holiday meal alternatives. The Oregon-based company was founded in 1980 by self-described teacher, naturalist and hippie Seth Tibbott and debuted its tofu-based Holiday Roast in 1995.

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They can still be found at most major grocery stores in the 16-22 range. With an increasing number of Americans ditching meat, several other companies have followed suit and developed their own vegan roasts in recent years, including Field Roast, Gardein,, Quorn, Country Life and Trader Joe's. Whole Foods provides a guide to vegan holiday meals at wholefoodsmarket.com/tips-and-ideas/holiday/thanksgiving-menus/vegan-feast. Many Southland restaurants offer vegan options for the holiday as well.

Some are open on Thanksgiving Day, while others offer meals for pre-order and pick-up. A few of the best options include Follow Your Heart in Canoga Park, JOI Cafe in Westlake Village, Fia Restaurant in Santa Monica, Inn of the Seventh Ray in Topanga, Planta Cocina in Marina del Rey, Café Gratitude in Larchmont Village, Compton Vegan, Voodoo Vegan near Lafayette Square, Sunshine Kitchen in Culver City, Pure Vita in West Hollywood, Crossroads Kitchen in Los Angeles, The Grain Cafe in Los Angeles, Wild Love Vegan in Los Angeles, the ID-Eclair bakery in Pasadena, Yvonne's Vegan Kitchen in Pasadena, and Veggie Grill, a chain of moderately priced vegan restaurants with several Southland locations.

Although turkey is still the holiday meal of choice for the overwhelming majority of U.S. households , turkey production is slowly declining nationwide.

According to Trace One, a company with over 30 years of experience in regulatory compliance for the food and beverage industry, per-capita turkey production peaked in 1996 at 26.8 pounds per person, but in 2024 dropped toAt the same time, the average turkey size in the U.S. has nearly doubled since the 1960s, climbing from just 17.7 lbs. in 1960 to nearly 33 in 2024, which animal rights advocates say is further proof of how inhumanely the animals are treated at factory farms.

“Most people don't realize that turkeys have a unique feature called a snood, a flap of skin that hangs over their beaks and helps them communicate. On factory farms, some turkeys have this sensitive tissue removed without pain relief, along with portions of their beaks or toes, to reduce injuries in crowded, stressful conditions,'' according to the Los Angeles-based group Mercy for Animals.

“... This Thanksgiving, we encourage everyone to celebrate with gratitude and compassion by choosing delicious plant-based meals that spare animals from suffering,” the group adds.