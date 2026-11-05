Guillermo del Toro's Upcoming Projects: The Boy In The Iron Box, The Buried Giant

Explore Guillermo del Toro's slate of upcoming films including The Boy In The Iron Box and The Buried Giant, plus his return to the Scary Stories universe.

Acclaimed filmmaker Guillermo del Toro is expanding his cinematic universe with a diverse slate of upcoming projects that showcase his signature blend of fantasy, horror, and emotional depth. The director has several productions in various stages of development and post-production, ranging from supernatural thrillers to stop-motion adaptations, ensuring his distinctive visual style continues to dominate the screen.

The Boy In The Iron Box Production Details

One of the most intriguing entries in del Toro's upcoming portfolio is The Boy In The Iron Box, a project based on the serialized novella he co-wrote with Chuck Hogan. Although del Toro is not directing the film, his involvement in developing the original story adds significant weight to the production. The narrative follows a team of mercenaries who find their plane crash-landing on a remote, snow-covered mountain, forcing them to seek shelter in a maze-like stone fortress that harbors dark supernatural secrets.

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The film is written and directed by David Prior, who brings his own experience with atmospheric horror to the project. The ensemble cast features prominent actors including Rupert Friend, Kevin Durand, Jaeden Martell, Chris Petrovski, Aksel Hennie, Arnas Fedaracivius, Eugene Prokofiev, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannessoon, and Julian Kostov. This combination of del Toro's creative oversight and Prior's directorial vision promises an unsettling and genuinely scary cinematic experience.

Production for The Boy In The Iron Box took place in Toronto and wrapped in January of this year. As of now, there is no official release date set for the film, but fans can anticipate a chilling addition to the horror genre. The story's premise of trapped survivors facing an unknowable threat aligns perfectly with the type of tension and dread that has become a hallmark of del Toro's associated projects.

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The Buried Giant Stop-Motion Adaptation

Del Toro is also adapting The Buried Giant, a fantasy novel by Nobel Prize-winning author Kazuo Ishiguro, using stop-motion animation. The story centers on an elderly couple, Axl and Beatrice, who travel through a mysterious post-Arthurian Britain shrouded in a mist that causes people to lose their memories. As they search for their son, they uncover secrets about their past and the world around them, exploring themes of love, grief, memory, and forgiveness.

This project marks a return to stop-motion animation for del Toro, following the success of Pinocchio. He described the film as an epic stop-motion production that is not intended for children, aiming to explore the capacity for acting within the medium. Del Toro stated that he intends to fuse the world in a way that mirrors live-action filmmaking, promising a mature and ambitious visual experience.

The use of stop-motion allows for incredibly detailed worlds and a physicality for characters that is difficult to replicate with other methods. This technique supports the film's exploration of natural human emotions through extraordinary circumstances, similar to the approach taken in Pinocchio and Shape of Water. The project represents a significant artistic endeavor for the director, blending high fantasy with deep emotional resonance.

Return To The Scary Stories Universe

In addition to original and literary adaptations, del Toro is returning to the Scary Stories universe with Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark 2. The original 2019 film successfully brought Alvin Schwartz's beloved scary stories to the big screen, introducing a new generation to unsettling creatures and urban legends. The first movie followed teenagers who discovered a mysterious book belonging to Sarah Bellows, which began telling terrifying stories that trapped the characters in supernatural events.

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The continuation of this franchise allows del Toro to expand on the lore established in the first film while delivering more horror content to his fans. His ability to make frightening creatures feel sympathetic and to center horror on themes like identity and loss continues to define his work. This project ensures that his influence on the horror genre remains strong and evolving.