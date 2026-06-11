Guillermo del Toro's Hellboy Sequel on Netflix

Guillermo del Toro is teaming up with Hellboy star Ron Perlman for a new feature for Netflix. The film is scheduled to leave the streaming platform on July 1, 2026, giving subscribers a limited window to watch the fan-favorite film. Del Toro wrote and directed Hellboy, which was released in U.S. theaters on April 2, 2004. Based on Mike Mignola’s comic book series, the film tells the origin story of the demon raised by humans who becomes a government agent fighting supernatural threats.

Guillermo del Toro is teaming up again with Hellboy star Ron Perlman for a new feature for Netflix . The two have been working together on the film since 2019.

The film is scheduled to leave the streaming platform on July 1, 2026, giving subscribers a limited window to watch the fan-favorite film. Del Toro wrote and directed Hellboy, which was released in U.S. theaters on April 2, 2004. Based on Mike Mignola’s comic book series, the film tells the origin story of the demon raised by humans who becomes a government agent fighting supernatural threats.

The story begins during World War II, when a Nazi-backed occult experiment led by Grigori Rasputin opens a portal to another realm. Although Allied forces stop the ritual, a young demon is brought into the human world and adopted by Professor Trevor Bruttenholm, who names him Hellboy. Years later, Hellboy works for the Bureau of Paranormal Research and Defense, a secret agency that investigates supernatural threats.

When Rasputin and his followers return, Hellboy joins Abe Sapien, John Myers, and other agents to stop a series of deadly paranormal attacks, including the rapidly multiplying creature Sammael. The cast includes Ron Perlman as Hellboy, Selma Blair as Liz Sherman, Jeffrey Tambor as Tom Manning, Karel Roden as Grigori Rasputin, Rupert Evans as John Myers, and Brian Steele as Sammael. The film is based on Mike Mignola’s comic book series and is directed by Guillermo del Toro





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Guillermo Del Toro Hellboy Ron Perlman Netflix Sequel Based On Mike Mignola’S Comic Book Series Directed By Guillermo Del Toro

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