Guillermo del Toro's Blade II screens at Regal from November 22-28. Wesley Snipes leads this cult classic as part of the Deep Cuts film series.

Guillermo del Toro's Blade II returns to the big screen as part of a curated retrospective celebrating cult classics with dedicated fan bases. The supernatural action sequel will be featured during the fourth week of the special programming initiative, running from November 22 to 28.

Deep Cuts Screening Schedule

The fourth week of the Deep Cuts series specifically highlights this 2002 film, giving audiences a rare opportunity to experience the movie on a theatrical scale. The initiative showcases a selection of older releases that have maintained significant popularity among genre enthusiasts over the years.

Also read TV Guide Highlights New and Returning Series Including Blade Runner 2099 and The Tower

Regal Entertainment Group is coordinating this special event to celebrate these enduring titles. The theater chain has confirmed that the screening falls within the designated window, allowing fans to revisit the stylized action and horror elements that define the story.

Plot and Vampire Threat Details

Blade II follows the protagonist played by Wesley Snipes, a half-vampire hunter who confronts a new existential threat. The plot centers on the Reapers, a mutated breed of vampires that have been growing in number and power. These creatures pose a danger to both the human population and the traditional vampire community.

Advertisement

The escalating threat forces the main character to reconsider his solitary hunting methods. He eventually forms an uneasy alliance with the Bloodpack, an elite group of vampires originally trained to eliminate him. This coalition provides the necessary resources to combat the Reapers, though their conflicting interests create significant internal challenges.

Cast and Character Dynamics

The film features Wesley Snipes in the lead role alongside a supporting cast that includes Kris Kristofferson as Abraham Whistler. Leonor Varela portrays Nyssa Damaskinos, while Luke Goss plays Jared Nomak, the terrifying leader of the Reapers. Perlman appears as Dieter Reinhardt, and Reedus takes on the role of Scud within the Bloodpack.

Del Toro directed the film based on a screenplay written by David S. Goyer. The narrative emphasizes a supernatural storyline that distinguishes the movie from other comic book adaptations of its era. The conflict between the unlikely alliance and the Reapers drives the action sequences throughout the runtime.

Related Theater Lineup Details

Blade II is not the only title returning to theaters through this specific week of the program. The lineup for November 22-28 also features The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift and The World's End. Viewers can also expect to see Cowboys and Aliens and Howard the Duck during this period.

Advertisement

Additional screenings include Gremlins 2: The New Batch and Waterworld. The schedule also incorporates Addams Family Values as part of a dedicated kids' programming segment. This diverse array of films offers audiences multiple options for theatrical entertainment during the late November dates.