Guillermo del Toro Praises 'Widow's Bay' as Top Horror Series

Acclaimed director Guillermo del Toro has hailed the Apple TV+ horror series 'Widow's Bay' as possibly the best streaming series in a long time, describing it as a mesmerizing act of narrative prestidigitation. The show, created by Katie Dippold, currently holds the #2 spot on Apple TV+ in the United States and boasts a 97% certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Set in a fictional cursed New England town, the series stars an ensemble cast including Jon Hamm as Mayor Tom Loftis. The show's strong performance on streaming charts and critical acclaim has drawn attention from major industry figures, solidifying its status as a standout horror entry.

Acclaimed filmmaker Guillermo del Toro has expressed his strong admiration for the Apple TV+ horror series " Widow's Bay .

" On X, formerly Twitter, del Toro praised the show, stating that it may very well be the best streaming series in a long time and described it as one of the most mesmerizing acts of narrative prestidigitation in the horror genre. His comments have amplified the buzz surrounding the series, which continues to dominate streaming platforms.

As of June 1, 2026, "Widow's Bay" holds the number two spot on Apple TV+ in the United States across both TV show and overall categories, just behind Jon Hamm's "Your Friends & Neighbors.

" The series has also achieved remarkable critical and audience scores, with a certified fresh 97% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 92% audience score. Metacritic assigned it a Metascore of 78, indicating generally favorable reviews, and a user score of 8.6, signifying universal acclaim.

"Widow's Bay" was created by Katie Dippold, known for her work on NBC's "Parks and Recreation" and the film "The Heat. " The story is set in the eponymous fictional town in New England and revolves around Mayor Tom Loftis, who seeks to boost tourism despite residents' warnings that the island is cursed. Skeptical at first, Loftis soon encounters supernatural events that validate the locals' claims.

Jon Hamm stars as Mayor Loftis, leading a main cast that includes Kingston Rumi Southwick, Kate O'Flynn, Kevin Carroll, Dale Dickey, and Stephen Root. Supporting roles feature actors such as K Callan, Kylie McNeill, Beck Nolan, Neil Casey, Christian Clemenson, and Hamish Linklater. The series' success has positioned it as a major player in the streaming horror landscape, attracting praise from influential industry figures like del Toro.

Its blend of supernatural intrigue, strong performances, and atmospheric storytelling appears to resonate with both critics and audiences. As "Widow's Bay" continues to climb the charts, it underscores the growing appetite for high-quality, original horror content on streaming services. The show's achievement in narrative construction, as highlighted by del Toro, suggests a meticulous approach to plot development and suspense that elevates it above recent entries in the genre.

With its certified fresh rating and consistent viewership, "Widow's Bay" exemplifies how a well-crafted horror series can capture widespread attention and critical acclaim in the competitive streaming market





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Widow's Bay Guillermo Del Toro Apple TV+ Horror Series Katie Dippold Jon Hamm Streaming Rotten Tomatoes Narrative Prestidigitation New England Supernatural

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