Guillermo del Toro praises Disney's Gravity Falls as 'one of the best realized, most compelling series around'

Guillermo del Toro, a legendary horror director, has praised Disney's Gravity Falls, an animated series aimed at children. The show, which debuted in 2012 and ran until 2016, has received widespread critical acclaim for its unique blend of coming-of-age dramedy, world-building, and lore that combines sci-fi, horror, mystery, and fantasy elements.

Guillermo del Toro, a legendary horror director, has praised Disney 's Gravity Falls , an animated series aimed at children. The show, which debuted in 2012 and ran until 2016, has received widespread critical acclaim for its unique blend of coming-of-age dramedy, world-building, and lore that combines sci-fi, horror, mystery, and fantasy elements.

With a flawless Rotten Tomatoes score of 100%, Gravity Falls is an anomaly in the world of Disney shows. The series, created by Alex Hirsch, follows the adventures of 12-year-old brother and sister Mabel and Dipper Pines as they spend the summer with their great uncle, Grunkle Stan, in the titular tourist trap town. The town is home to a variety of supernatural creatures and anomalies, but the show's focus is on the characters' personal struggles and relationships.

Del Toro has praised the show's ambition and complexity, saying it is 'one of the best realized, most compelling series around.

' Gravity Falls has become a cult sensation with a massive fan base, and its influence can be seen in other shows like Rick and Morty and Stranger Things. The show's unique blend of genres and its ability to balance humor and darkness have made it a standout in the world of children's television





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Guillermo Del Toro Gravity Falls Disney Animated Series Children's Television

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