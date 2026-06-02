Guillermo del Toro Praises Apple TV+ Horror Series as Upcoming Season Finale Approaches

Apple TV+'s new horror series, created by Katie Dippold and starring Matthew Rhys, has earned a 97% Rotten Tomatoes score and a glowing endorsement from Guillermo del Toro as its first season nears its conclusion, blending humor with chilling thrills.

Apple TV recently continued its success streak in the sci-fi genre with Star City , a spin-off of the streamer's longest-running sci-fi series, For All Mankind .

The new show premiered to excellent reviews last week, and will no doubt continue gaining steam as its debut season progresses. At the same time, however, another Apple title is emerging as an even bigger hit thanks to near-unanimous critical acclaim, growing word-of-mouth, and, most recently, an endorsement from a multiple-Oscar winner.

Director Guillermo del Toro, a horror icon if there ever was one, recently took to social media to alert his fans about the show, which will conclude its debut season very soon. It's the ideal time for such a shout-out, as those who haven't yet sampled the series have enough time to catch up before it ends. The series hails from Katie Dippold, a Parks and Recreation alum who injects it with some of that classic NBC sitcom's humor.

Dippold combines this offbeat humor with elements from the horror and thriller genres for an inviting cocktail that few have been able to resist. The new series holds a "Certified Fresh" 97% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, which is identical to the score that Severance's first season posted back in 2022. Dippold's series is headlined by television veteran Matthew Rhys, who already has an all-time classic under his belt: The Americans





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Apple TV+ Horror Series Guillermo Del Toro Katie Dippold Matthew Rhys Rotten Tomatoes Severance For All Mankind Star City Thriller

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