Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro clarifies he is not involved in any Marvel or Star Wars projects. He confirms his full commitment to directing a Netflix stop-motion adaptation of The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Arthur.

Acclaimed filmmaker Guillermo del Toro has officially dismissed circulating rumors regarding his potential involvement in major blockbuster franchises. The director took to the social media platform X to explicitly state that he is not engaged in any discussions with either the Star Wars or Marvel intellectual properties.

Clarification of Franchise Involvement

Guillermo del Toro addressed the speculation directly on X to correct the public record regarding his current professional engagements. The Oscar-winning director wrote, Just some facts (some will take this denial as confirmation, I know): I am not in talks with any Star Wars, Marvel properties in any capacity. At all. This definitive statement leaves no ambiguity regarding his absence from these multi-billion dollar cinematic universes.

Also read Guillermo del Toro Denies Star Wars and Marvel Rumors

The filmmaker acknowledged that his clear denial might be misinterpreted by some observers as an affirmative confirmation of the rumors. However, the text of his post was intended to be taken literally as a complete refutation of any ongoing negotiations. He emphasized that the claim of his involvement in either franchise is entirely false.

Current Focus on Netflix Stop-Motion Project

Del Toro outlined his actual professional schedule, which is centered on creative writing and production rather than franchise filmmaking. He stated, I am involved in writing a screenplay, prepping my stop-motion movie at ShadowMachine, producing a few things for others, and that's it. This list details his immediate priorities and excludes any work for the aforementioned major studios.

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The director is preparing a significant stop-motion project in collaboration with the animation studio ShadowMachine. This specific venture represents a return to the tactile, handcrafted animation style that has defined much of his early career and critical acclaim. The project serves as the primary focus of his current production efforts.

Adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro Novel

The upcoming Netflix-backed film is an adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro's 2015 fantasy novel, The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Arthur. Del Toro is serving as both director and co-writer for this ambitious project, working alongside screenwriter Dennis Kelly to translate the source material to the screen.

The narrative is set in a fictional version of England that exists after the reign of King Arthur. The plot follows an elderly couple named Axl and Beatrice who embark on a journey to find their missing son. Their travel is complicated by a strange mist that has erased memories across the entire land.

The couple faces numerous obstacles as they attempt to navigate this memory-altered landscape. Along their path, they encounter a variety of mythical and historical figures including trolls, fairies, a Saxon warrior, and an orphan. These encounters form the core of their emotional and physical odyssey.

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Production Challenges and Timeline

Del Toro described the animated feature as a fascinatingly difficult stop-motion movie for adults, highlighting the artistic complexity of the medium. The director is acutely aware of the intensive labor required to bring this vision to life through frame-by-frame animation.

He disclosed that the production process will be lengthy, stating, It's gonna take us years. And it's incredibly difficult. This timeline reflects the meticulous nature of stop-motion animation, which requires physical manipulation of puppets and sets for every single frame.

The director confirmed that actor Ron Perlman will be returning to the project, noting, He's coming on the next movie. While the film is currently in development with Netflix as the primary backer, no official release date has been announced by the streaming service or the production teams. The focus remains on ensuring the high-quality execution of this unique artistic endeavor.