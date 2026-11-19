Academy Award-winner Guillermo del Toro officially denies rumors linking him to upcoming Star Wars or Marvel projects, citing current commitments at ShadowMachine.

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro has issued a definitive public statement denying persistent rumors regarding his involvement with either the Star Wars or Marvel cinematic universes. The acclaimed director took to the social media platform X to clarify his current professional standing, emphasizing that he holds no talks, negotiations, or creative roles with either intellectual property.

Del Toro, whose full birthname is Guillermo del Toro Gómez, was born on October 9, 1964. The director addressed the speculation directly to ensure fans and industry observers understand the current reality of his career trajectory. He stated plainly that he is not engaged with these franchises in any capacity whatsoever.

Also read Disney’s new Star Wars animatronics interact with guests using AI

Clarifying Professional Commitments

The core of Del Toro's current professional focus lies in original and independent film production rather than franchise work. The filmmaker explicitly listed his active projects to counter the narrative that he is joining these major studios. He confirmed that he is currently writing a screenplay and is deeply involved in pre-production for a stop-motion feature film.

This stop-motion project is being developed through his collaboration with the production company ShadowMachine. Del Toro described his workload as consisting of writing, prepping his specific stop-motion movie, and producing a few other projects for external parties. He characterized his schedule as filled with these specific creative tasks and nothing beyond that scope.

Advertisement

Historical Context With Star Wars

Rumors often persist due to Del Toro's documented history with the Star Wars franchise, specifically regarding a proposed film centered on the character Jabba the Hutt. The project, originally titled The Rise and Fall of Jabba the Hutt, was in development at Lucasfilm before being ultimately scrapped. This historical connection provides the basis for ongoing speculation about his potential return to the galaxy far, far away.

Del Toro previously reflected on this canceled project with gratitude rather than regret. He noted that the development process allowed the team to design a great world and create significant material. He emphasized that despite the film not moving forward, the experience provided valuable lessons that contribute to his artistic growth.

He shared that one can never be ungrateful for life experiences, regardless of their outcomes. The filmmaker viewed the cancellation as an opportunity to learn, stating that whatever life sends, there is always something to gain from it. This perspective highlights his continued appreciation for his time working within the Star Wars universe, even if that specific film never materialized.

Distinguishing Fact From Speculation

On social media, Del Toro acknowledged that his denial might be misinterpreted by some fans as confirmation of his involvement. He wrote that some individuals would likely view his statement of non-involvement as proof of the opposite, a common phenomenon in celebrity gossip cycles. He urged his audience to take his words at face value despite these cynical expectations.

Advertisement

The director made it clear that he is not in talks with any Star Wars or Marvel properties in any capacity. He added that there is more information to come regarding his actual projects, but he stopped short of providing specific details about future announcements. His message was designed to close the door on speculation while keeping the public informed about his genuine interests.