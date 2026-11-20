Director Guillermo del Toro clarifies he is not in talks with Marvel or Star Wars. He focuses on The Buried Giant stop-motion film and other projects.

Director Guillermo del Toro has issued a clear and public denial regarding persistent industry speculation that he is currently developing projects for either the Marvel Cinematic Universe or the Star Wars franchise. On Thursday, the acclaimed filmmaker took to the social media platform X to explicitly state that he is not in any negotiations or discussions with these two major entertainment properties in any capacity whatsoever. This statement directly addresses long-standing rumors that have circulated since his earlier near-misses with these franchises decades ago.

Del Toro Clarifies Current Projects

Del Toro emphasized that his current professional focus is entirely separate from the Disney-owned juggernauts, listing his active engagements to set the record straight. He confirmed that he is currently involved in writing an unspecified screenplay and is preparing a stop-motion film at his studio, ShadowMachine. Additionally, he noted that he is producing several other projects for other creators, but nothing involving Marvel or Star Wars characters or universes. He acknowledged the inherent secrecy surrounding big-budget franchise filmmaking, joking that some observers might misinterpret his denial as confirmation of secret talks.

Also read Marvel Star Remi Dawson Reveals Extended Claire Temple Scenes in Spider-Man Re-Release

Historical Franchise Near-Misses

The rumors surrounding del Toro and these massive sci-fi universes are not entirely baseless, given his history of being linked to major projects in the past. As far back as 2010, he was reportedly planning a series for ABC centered on The Incredible Hulk, a project that was ultimately abandoned when The Avengers reshaped the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Prior to directing Hellboy II, he was also targeted to direct a Thor movie, but his commitments to The Hobbit film series prevented him from taking the role.

On the other side of the fictional divide, del Toro nearly joined the Star Wars family with a proposed film focusing on the crime lord Jabba the Hutt. However, he confirmed to Collider back in 2023 that this particular project was dead and would not move forward. His only official on-screen venture into either of these expansive universes remains Blade II, which he directed in 2002. Despite his legendary status in the monster movie genre, he has not officially returned to these specific franchise folds since then.

Advertisement

Stop-Motion Focus and The Buried Giant

Instead of superhero spectacles, del Toro is dedicating his creative energy to his next major venture, which is an adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro's novel The Buried Giant. Announced back in 2023, this project represents his return to stop-motion animation following his successful work on Pinocchio. The film is being produced through his studio, ShadowMachine, and del Toro has described it as a fascinatingly difficult stop-motion movie intended for adult audiences without any concessions to family viewers.

This artistic direction aligns with his demonstrated ability to handle complex sci-fi and fantasy worlds, as seen in his beloved Hellboy films with Ron Perlman and the blockbuster Pacific Rim. His unique visual style and narrative depth have made him a frequent subject of speculation for major franchise roles. However, he has indicated that The Buried Giant is still years away from reaching the screen, allowing him to focus deeply on this specific artistic endeavor without the pressures of a major corporate franchise timeline.

Timing and Future Franchise Speculation

The denial comes at a particularly relevant time, as Marvel Studios enters a new era following the events of Avengers: Doomsday and the anticipated Secret Wars. The timing of del Toro's statement suggests he wants to avoid any confusion amidst the heightened excitement and speculation surrounding the future of the MCU. While there is a natural desire among fans and critics to see him bring his unique touch to these massive universes, there has been no public indication of talks between him and either studio leading up to this announcement.

Del Toro's confirmation effectively closes this specific chapter of rumor mill activity, at least for the immediate future. His focus remains on his independent projects and the intricate world-building of The Buried Giant. For now, fans hoping to see his directorial vision applied to Marvel or Star Wars properties will have to wait for further developments, if they ever come. The director's commitment to stop-motion and adult-oriented storytelling continues to define his current career trajectory.