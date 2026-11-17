Guillermo Carmona-Lopez faces manslaughter charges for the drunk driving crash that killed University of New Haven hockey player Ryan O'Shea in Connecticut. This report details the arrest and victim's background.

Law enforcement officials in Connecticut have arrested and charged 31-year-old Guillermo Carmona-Lopez with the death of Ryan O'Shea, a 21-year-old hockey player at the University of New Haven. The charges stem from a head-on collision in North Haven involving a Chevrolet Silverado driven by Carmona-Lopez and a Honda Accord driven by O'Shea. The crash occurred on Interstate 91, resulting in immediate death for O'Shea at the scene and non-life-threatening injuries for other drivers involved.

Charges And Drunk Driving Details

Carmona-Lopez, who is from Mexico, faces serious legal consequences including second-degree manslaughter, three counts of third-degree assault, and three counts of reckless endangerment. Additional charges include drunk driving, driving with a suspended license, and reckless driving. Police reports indicate that Carmona-Lopez was traveling in the wrong direction on the highway when the impact occurred.

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Investigators determined that Carmona-Lopez admitted to consuming four beers on the night of the incident. His measured blood alcohol concentration was .22, which is significantly higher than the legal limit of .08 in the state. Carmona-Lopez was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he remains in serious, life-threatening condition following the accident.

Victim Background And ICE Statement

Ryan O'Shea was a senior at the University of New Haven studying to become a police officer. He was 21 years old and on his way home from a hockey game when the fatal crash happened. Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director David Venturella issued a public statement expressing condolences to O'Shea's family, friends, and teammates. Venturella emphasized that O'Shea's family should have been celebrating his accomplishments and future.

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The university has dedicated a plaque on campus in honor of O'Shea's memory and academic efforts. ICE officials confirmed that O'Shea's tragic death highlights the devastating loss of a young life dedicated to public service. The community continues to mourn the passing of the student athlete who was working hard to build a career in law enforcement.

Immigration Status And Deportation History

Carmona-Lopez has a documented history of immigration violations that began over a decade ago. He was initially arrested by Border Patrol agents in May 2013. At that time, he was deported to Mexico after crossing the border illegally. However, he subsequently crossed the southern border again, leading to his second arrest by Border Patrol agents.

Following his return to the United States, Carmona-Lopez was issued a final deportation order and sent back to Mexico for a second time. Authorities confirmed that at an unknown time and location, he illegally crossed the border a third time. This pattern of repeated illegal entries precedes his current arrest and the subsequent criminal charges related to the fatal collision in Connecticut.