Guide to Taking Down Yveltal in Pokémon GO's Dual Destiny Finale

This guide provides Pokémon GO players with tips and strategies for defeating Yveltal, the Tier Five Raid Boss for the final month of the Dual Destiny season. It delves into the best counters, team composition recommendations, and catching strategies for this formidable legendary Pokémon.

The December, January, and February seasons of Pokémon GO, titled Dual Destiny, are concluding this month. This season continues the focus on Galar, Max Battles, and Gigantamax Battles while also gearing up for the global Pokémon GO Tour: Unvoa event. For the final month of Dual Destiny, Tier Five Raids will feature Dialga, Enamorus, Yveltal , and Xerneas with Shadow Raids featuring Regirock on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Tyranitar and Mega Garchomp.

\Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Yveltal, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it. Yveltal in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic \Top Yveltal Counters Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Yveltal counters as such: Mega Diancie: Rock Throw, Dazzling Gleam Mega Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge Shadow Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Dragon Ascent Shadow Electrivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge Shadow Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt Shadow Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide Mega Manectric: Thunder Fang, Wild Charge Xurkitree: Thunder Shock, Discharge It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help efficiently take down Yveltal. Tapu Koko: Volt Switch, Nature's Madness Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch, Thunderbolt Zekrom: Charge Beam, Fusion Bolt Electrivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt Enamorus: Fairy Wind, Dazzling Gleam Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker Tyrantrum: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam \How Many Trainers Are Needed? Yveltal can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry. Shiny Odds & 100% IVs The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Yveltal will have a CP of 2160 in normal weather conditions and 2701 in boosted conditions. Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO





