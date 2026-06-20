Guest hits $10.3 million jackpot at Las Vegas casino

A lucky guest is leaving Las Vegas as a newly minted multi-millionaire.

The Megabucks slot machine shows the grand prize that a visitor from Atlanta won at Westgate Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 16, 2026. Westgate Las Vegas says the visitor from Atlanta hit a nearly $10.3 million jackpot on an IGT Megabucks slot machine on Tuesday.

The visitor, who remained nameless, was only playing Wolf Run Eclipse for three minutes when a $5 wager triggered the grand prize.

"Las Vegas is built on unforgettable moments, and it doesn't get much more memorable than turning a $5 bet into more than $10 million," Cami Christensen, president and general manager of Westgate Las Vegas, said in a statement. "We're thrilled for our guest from Atlanta and love seeing these legendary stories happen at Westgate.

"Judge orders $60 million in damages in I-15 crash that killed mother, son on Halloween A legal victory in the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of two people who were killed by a drunk driver in the fall of 2021. On Friday, a judge awardedA small 2.3-magnitude earthquake rattled northern Utah County early Friday morning.

The University of Utah Seismograph Stations reported the weak tremor struckA suspect was taken into custody after a fire ignited and burned about an acre in a downtown Salt Lake City park. Matthew Nelson, 43, was identified as the suspeSalt Lake County Search and Rescue teams responded to Big Cottonwood Canyon after receiving reports of a fallen hiker on Friday.

Details are limited, however, CA hunter was convicted following a recent poaching investigation where he was reportedly caughtDuring a recent poaching investigation, officers executed a sear





KUTV2News / 🏆 281. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

bet365 bonus code: Bet $10, get $365 in bonus bets for South Africa vs. CzechiaBet $10, get $365 in bonus bets win or lose for South Africa vs. Czechia with bet365.

Read more »

Kalshi promo code NYPMAX: Trade $10, get $10 for South Korea vs. MexicoNew users can apply the Kalshi promo code NYPMAX to receive $10 in bonus trades for Korea vs. Mexico on Thursday.

Read more »

bet365 bonus code: Bet $10, get $365 in bonus bets for United States vs. AustraliaBet $10, get $365 in bonus bets win or lose for United States vs. Australia with bet365.

Read more »

Kalshi promo code NYPMAX: Trade $10, get $10 for Paraguay vs. TurkeyNew users can apply the Kalshi promo code NYPMAX to receive $10 in bonus trades for Paraguay vs. Turkey on Friday.

Read more »