Guerrero Jr. Delays Contract Talks, Scherzer Signs with Rangers

Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will not engage in long-term contract negotiations until after reporting to spring training, creating uncertainty about his future with the team. Meanwhile, three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer has joined the Texas Rangers on a one-year deal, aiming to bounce back from a season marred by injuries.

Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has stated his intention to forgo long-term contract negotiations until after he reports to spring training next week. Guerrero, who achieved a stellar .323 batting average with 30 home runs and 103 RBIs in the 2024 season, is eligible for free agency after the 2025 World Series. His declaration has sparked discussions about his future with the Blue Jays , a team he has been deeply connected with since his debut.

While Guerrero's stance adds a layer of complexity to contract discussions, Toronto general manager Ross Atkins remains optimistic. Atkins emphasized the team's strong desire to retain Guerrero, stating, 'We've worked extremely hard on keeping Vlad here for a long time. The desire is strong, and we will continue to do that. We will never close the door.' Atkins acknowledged the intricate nature of the negotiations, highlighting the need for a comprehensive approach that considers historical data and future projections. He stressed the importance of adhering to the team's valuation framework and roster-building strategies. 'Everything needs to be factored in, but it needs to be factored in historically and not reactively,' Atkins explained. 'Being disciplined to our valuations, being disciplined to how we think about building the best possible roster, there's so many variables.' Manager John Schneider echoed the sentiment, expressing hope that Guerrero would continue his career with the Blue Jays. 'We all want Vlad to be here,' Schneider said. 'You just keep working toward it and hopefully it happens. He's got a huge career ahead of him, wherever that may be. We hope it's here.'Meanwhile, in a separate development, three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer has signed a one-year contract worth $15.5 million with the Texas Rangers. Scherzer, who faced a challenging 2023 season due to multiple injuries, expressed his determination to return to peak health and consistency. He emphasized the importance of staying healthy and making his scheduled starts. 'I need to be healthy. I need to make my starts,' Scherzer stated. 'I'm ramping up to where I need to be. Certain injuries you're OK with, but I'm not OK with last year. The biggest red flag on me is that back issue, and that's just not an issue.





