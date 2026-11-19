DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin condemns the charges against Kevin Perez Pablo, who faces first-degree rape and kidnapping allegations in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after a history of prior arrests.

Kevin Perez Pablo, a migrant from Guatemala, is currently held in the Tulsa County Jail facing severe criminal charges including first-degree rape, forcible sodomy, and kidnapping. The Department of Homeland Security has publicly condemned the alleged actions of Pablo, highlighting a disturbing pattern of prior legal issues and the circumstances surrounding his initial entry into the United States. This case has drawn significant attention from federal officials, who are now coordinating with local law enforcement in Oklahoma to ensure Pablo remains in custody and faces removal proceedings.

DHS Secretary Condemns Migrant Criminal Activity

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin issued a strong statement regarding the arrest of Pablo, explicitly identifying the suspect as an alien who has been charged with kidnapping and raping a minor. Mullin emphasized that Pablo has a documented history of prior legal infractions, noting that the suspect had been arrested three times previously for driving under the influence of alcohol and charged with two counts of child endangerment. The Secretary expressed a firm commitment to working with Oklahoma partners to ensure that this individual is not released back onto the streets and will ultimately be removed from the country.

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Details Of The Alleged Attack On Minor

The Tulsa Police Department arrested Kevin Perez Pablo last month in connection with a violent incident that occurred on October 17. According to police reports, the victim, a 16-year-old boy, was walking home from work when Pablo approached him. The situation escalated when Pablo allegedly began chasing the teenager and subsequently tackled him into a nearby ditch. It was at this location that Pablo is accused of raping and sodomizing the young victim, leading to the serious charges of first-degree rape and forcible sodomy.

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Prior Arrests And Border History Revealed

Records indicate that Pablo has a significant history of legal troubles prior to the current allegations. In addition to the three drunk driving arrests and two counts of child endangerment, he has also faced charges for unlawful use of a vehicle and driving without a license. His entry into the United States was unlawful, as he illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border through Arizona in December 2014, where he was initially arrested by Border Patrol agents.

Immigration Status And Legal Proceedings

Following his initial apprehension at the border, the Obama administration released Pablo into the interior of the United States. In June 2016, he was granted legal status, a decision that is now being scrutinized in light of the severe criminal charges he faces. Pablo remains incarcerated in the Tulsa County Jail, where Immigration and Customs Enforcement has lodged a detainer against him. This detainer seeks custody of the suspect to facilitate his removal from the country, ensuring that he faces justice for the alleged crimes against the minor in Tulsa.