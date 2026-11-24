Juan Carlos Chub Choc faces nine felony charges for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl in Culpeper County, VA, after being released into the US under Biden-era policies.

Juan Carlos Chub Choc, a national of Guatemala, is currently facing severe criminal allegations in Virginia after authorities accused him of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl in Culpeper County. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials confirmed that local police arrested Choc last week, initiating a high-profile legal process involving multiple felony charges related to the alleged abuse of a minor.

Nine Felony Charges Detail Alleged Abuse

Virginia law enforcement has formally charged Juan Carlos Chub Choc with nine specific criminal counts stemming from the incident involving the young victim. The indictment includes four counts of rape of a child less than 13 years old, four counts of abduction of a child less than 16 years old for immoral purposes, and one count of using a computer to solicit a child.

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Police allege that Choc repeatedly raped the 12-year-old victim, an abuse pattern that was eventually detected by the family. The family became concerned about the child's wellbeing and suspected she was being abused, prompting the investigation that led to Choc's arrest and subsequent charging by local authorities.

DHS Secretary Mullin Demands ICE Detainer Compliance

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin explicitly stated that Juan Carlos Chub Choc now faces nine felony charges for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl in Virginia. Mullin used the announcement to criticize state leadership, calling on Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger and fellow sanctuary politicians to honor ICE's detainer for the accused criminal.

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The Department of Homeland Security is urging Virginia officials to comply with a detainer so that if Juan Carlos Chub Choc is released from Culpeper County Adult Detention Center at any time, he will be turned over to federal agents instead of being freed back into the community. Mullin argued that cooperation ensures this individual never again threatens American communities or endangers children.

Sanctuary Policies Under Scrutiny in Virginia

The case has intensified debate over Virginia's immigration enforcement stance, with Secretary Mullin claiming that under Governor Abigail Spanberger's sanctuary policies, the state has become a hub for crimes committed by illegal aliens entering from abroad. He demanded that the state stop these policies immediately to prevent further incidents involving vulnerable children.

The Department of Homeland Security is calling on Governor Abigail Spanberger to cooperate with federal immigration authorities regarding Juan Carlos Chub Choc. The federal government asserts that honoring the detainer is the only way to guarantee that the accused child rapist remains in custody and does not return to the streets to endanger more residents.

Border Crossing History and Release Timeline

Juan Carlos Chub Choc illegally crossed the southern border through Texas in January 2021 and was initially arrested by Border Patrol. He was subsequently released into the United States interior thanks to the Biden administration's expansive catch and release policy, which allowed him to remain in the country despite his initial apprehension.

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His release into the interior in January 2021 allowed him to reside in Virginia for several years until his recent arrest in Culpeper County. This timeline highlights the long-term enforcement challenges faced by federal agents when individuals granted conditional release or released under interior policies are later accused of serious crimes.

Legal Proceedings and Detention Status

Juan Carlos Chub Choc is currently held at the Culpeper County Adult Detention Center while awaiting the outcome of the legal proceedings against him. The ICE detainer remains active, seeking to ensure that any release from local custody triggers an immediate transfer to federal immigration authorities.

Virginia officials are now facing pressure to honor the detainer request from the Department of Homeland Security. The outcome of this request will determine whether Juan Carlos Chub Choc remains in federal custody for immigration violations and criminal prosecution, or if he is released under local jurisdiction guidelines.