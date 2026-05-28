Guatemala Seeks U.S. Military Aid to Combat Cartels as Part of Regional Counter-Narcotics Push

Guatemala has requested U.S. assistance for military operations against designated terrorist drug cartels, aligning with a broader U.S.-led initiative across the Americas. The Trump administration's strategy includes the newly formed Americas Counter Cartel Coalition, joint operations with Ecuador, and increased pressure on Venezuela and Cuba, while Mexico has refused to allow U.S. troops on its territory.

The Government of Guatemala has expressed its desire to lead, with assistance from the United States, active military operations to combat U.S.-designated terrorist organizations, specifically drug trafficking organizations (DTOs), within its territory.

This announcement is part of a broader initiative by the Trump administration to intensify military and economic pressure on cartels operating across Central and South America, a key foreign policy priority during the administration's first year and a half. The strategy includes a similar agreement with Ecuador, over fifty fatal strikes on alleged drug smugglers in the Caribbean, and discussions regarding possible missions in Venezuela following the removal of former leader Maduro, which officials say has created new opportunities for cooperation.

A spokesperson for U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) stated that the command continues to work with regional partners to counter transnational criminal organizations and disrupt narco-terrorist networks, though they declined to discuss specific operational details or partner contributions. On March 3, SOUTHCOM announced joint U.S. and Ecuadorian operations against designated terrorist organizations in Ecuador, following a meeting between U.S. officials and Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa.

The Pentagon has also unveiled the "Americas Counter Cartel Coalition," a voluntary partnership involving eighteen countries across the Western Hemisphere aimed at curbing cartel activity through burden sharing and collective action. Acting Pentagon press secretary Joel Valdez emphasized that the coalition reflects a shared commitment to confronting narco-terrorist networks and other destabilizing threats.

However, not all nations are participating; Mexico has firmly rejected any U.S. military operations on its soil. President Claudia Sheinbaum stated last August that while Mexico will cooperate and collaborate with the United States, a military invasion is "absolutely off the table.

" Meanwhile, the Trump administration is also escalating economic pressure on the Cuban regime, adding another dimension to its hemispheric security and immigration agenda





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Guatemala U.S. Military Drug Cartels Counter-Terrorism Americas Counter Cartel Coalition Ecuador Mexico Venezuela Cuba SOUTHCOM Narco-Terrorism Trump Administration

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