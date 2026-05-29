Guatemala's president denies report of US deal on anti-drug trafficking strikes

Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo denies an agreement with the U.S. for anti-drug trafficking operations in Guatemala.

FILE - Guatemalan President Bernardo Arevalo speaks to reporters in Guatemala City, March 5, 2026. President Bernardo Arévalo on Thursday denied the existence of an agreement with the United States to conduct anti-drug trafficking operations on Guatemalan soil.

The comments come after The New York Times reported that the Central American nation agreed to carry out joint strikes.

“There is no agreement. There is a request that falls within the framework of existing agreements in several countries,” Arévalo said at a news conference.

“What we are signing are types of collaboration that have been taking place in the past. We conduct maritime interdictions where the United States has been collaborating with training, capacity building and equipment,” Arévalo said.

“The only body that can authorize operations involving soldiers on Guatemalan soil is the Congress of the Republic. The Guatemalan government is not requesting this cooperation and has no plans to do so,” the president said.

When asked about the supposed agreement, acting Pentagon press secretary Joel Valdez said he cannot “speculate on future operations or discuss matters of operational security” but emphasized that the Department of War works with partners in the region to fight drug trafficking and other transnational threats. The Guatemalan government also published a press release and two letters in which its defense minister discusses combined military operations under pre-existing agreements with U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.in northern Mexico after an operation to destroy a drug lab highlighted the presence of U.S. agents in Latin America and raised questions about heightened U.S. involvement throughout the region.

In the days following,The Mexican government acknowledges the presence of U.S. agencies on Mexican territory but says that they cannot participate in on-the-ground operations. Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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