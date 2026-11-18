Leighton Meester and Jared Padalecki serve up every tone imaginable for their Christmas rom-com, Guarding Stars.

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Once upon a time, Hollywood used to make enough rom-coms that movie stars could become famous for starring in them together. These days, however, streamers have found a shortcut: Take two beloved TV stars and pair them together to give you the feeling that you’re watching a reunion. Or, as Netflix’s new Christmas romance‘s Hanna Brooks as the grizzled “executive protection agent” assigned to guard arrogant movie star Jack Stapleton .

Also read Jared Padalecki and Leighton Meester Star in Netflix Rom-Com Guarding Stars

He’s got a high-threat stalker, but doesn’t want to worry his sick mom when he comes to visit her in Montana. So he requests undercover “ghost protection,” and wouldn’t you know it, his family mistakes Hanna as his girlfriend and the two have to roll with it when they get asked to stay for the holidays.

You’ll never guess how many beds they’re offered. looks like it was shot in a week on a shoestring budget with a tone that comes as close to parodying rom-coms as being one in earnest. Corniness is a feature of these movies, designed to be half-watched while you’re wrapping presents or prepping Thanksgiving dinner. In this case, Jack’s action-star career at least allowsto get a little meta with its tropes.

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“Glen Powell could have sold it,” Hannah quips after Jack goes off-script with the backstory she wrote for them. The trouble is, there’s a string of seriousness that weighs down the Christmas fizz. Based on Katherine Center’s 2022 novelis as much a romantic drama as a rom-com. There’s a whole lot of processing of grief and family trauma, not to mention many, many scenes of precocious children helping Hanna realize she’s not “too disciplined for soft, too focused for fun.

” It’s not that sadness can’t coexist alongside happiness, of course, particularly at the holidays. Going from rodeo Kiss Cam shenanigans to heavy monologues about watching your brother die in a car accident, or living with PTSD from your time in Afghanistan—well, it’s a lot. The middle act of.

That’s before it briefly becomes an action thriller complete with a Christmas parade performance from country star Walker Hayes to ensure there’s no corner of the American public this movie won’t appeal to in some way. It all adds up to a holiday smorgasbord that’s at least enjoyably unpredictable, if not exactly cohesive.

What just about holds it together are Meester and Padalecki, who are old hat at grounding disparate tones into a streamlined package. It’s fun to watch Meester play tougher and more serious than the kind of glamorous roles she usually gets cast in, while Padalecki sells the clunky melodrama as much as anyone could with the material he’s given.

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Even when the writing lets them down, it’s charming to watch them onscreen together, which is the most important thing a disposable Christmas rom-com needs. It’s not enough to makea good movie, but it just might make you hope for a Meester and Padalecki reunion in the future.