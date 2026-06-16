Guardians vs Brewers Prediction, Picks & Odds for Today's MLB Game, with Slade Cecconi facing Robert Gasser on the mound.

Photo By - Reuters Connect. lade Cecconi pitches against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. The Cleveland Guardians and Milwaukee Brewers begin a three-game series tonight, with a favorable matchup on the mound for the visitors.

, and that number jumps to 8.10 over his last two appearances. While Cleveland isn't known for elite power, Gasser's tendency to allow fly balls and home runs gives the Guardians a favorable opportunity to generate offense. He's allowed over 50% of his contact through the air over his last two starts. .

His walks are also down, and the righty is striking out nine hitters per nine innings. Gasser's fly-ball troubles aren't going away, and Cecconi's form gives me full confidence in this pick. I'd play this to -110. While I do expect Cecconi to limit serious damage, neither starter consistently works deep into games, often exiting around the fifth inning.

That leaves plenty of innings for two shaky bullpens to navigate, creating value on a relatively modest total.while walking 4.73 hitters per nine innings. Those free passes will give Milwaukee's productive offense opportunities to generate runs. Cleveland will create opportunities against Gasser early, and once the bullpens take over, there are multiple paths for this game to climb beyond the total.

The Cleveland Guardians have hit the moneyline in 28 of their last 45 away games . Find more: Our team of experts has thoroughly researched and handpicked each product that appears on our website. We may receive compensation if you sign up through our links. Quinn Allen is an experienced sports journalist from Vancouver, Canada who fell in love with sports by the time he could walk.

He proceeded to play high-level baseball and soccer growing up and eventually played college baseball in the United States. After his career ended, Quinn received his broadcast journalism degree from BCIT and has since written for many sports publications including ClutchPoints, Gino Hard, and RG, where he plies his trade as a writer and editor. Quinn's favorite team is Chelsea FC and he'd like to watch a match at Stamford Bridge one day.

He loves to bet on NBA player props and encourages others to bet responsibly and not chase losses. Austria vs Jordan Predictions, Picks & Odds — Wednesday, June 17 World Cup MatchNorway vs Iraq Predictions, Picks & Odds for Today's World Cup MatchMLB Same-Game Parlay Predictions: Our Best SGP Picks for Monday, June 15





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