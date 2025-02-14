Guardians Undeterred by Preseason Predictions, Ready to Prove doubters Wrong

Cleveland Guardians players, led by Tanner Bibee and Austin Hedges, are unfazed by preseason predictions that underestimate their team's potential. Despite losing key players during the offseason and facing low expectations, the Guardians remain confident in their ability to defy the odds and make a strong run in the 2024 season. They are eager to prove their doubters wrong and aim to reach their ultimate goal: the World Series.

Guardians right-hander Tanner Bibee is unfazed by preseason predictions that downplay his team's chances of repeating as AL Central champions. In 2022, the Guardians, the youngest team in baseball, defied expectations and won the Central by 11 games. They went on to defeat the Rays in the wild card playoff before falling to the Yankees in five games in the ALDS.

Despite a stumble in 2023, losing 86 games, the Guardians surprised again in the 2024 season under rookie manager Stephen Vogt, winning 92 games and making it to the ALCS before losing to the Yankees. Despite their strong showing, the Guardians were overlooked by baseball experts. PECOTA Projections predicted they'd finish third this year, while FanGraphs forecast a fourth-place finish. On a Zoom call from Cleveland's spring training site in Goodyear, Arizona, Guardians players brushed off the predictions. 'Projections are projections,' said Bibee after the second day of workouts for pitchers and catchers. 'No one predicted what we were going to do last year, and we did it. We've got the same team, people think we're going to do worse, that's fine. People are going to fill in. People are going to do what they're going to do. It doesn't mean we're going to be worse for it.' Coming off the best and busiest season of his career, Bibee embraces the idea of the Guardians being underdogs. 'It's going to be fun,' he said. 'The past few years we've always been in a position to prove people wrong. It's a lot easier to play the game like that than when you're the lead dog. It's a lot more fun when you end up on top when you were supposed to be the underdog.' Catcher Austin Hedges, who re-signed with the Guardians after becoming a free agent, echoed Bibee's sentiment. 'I think it's funny,' Hedges said about the predictions. 'They got it pretty wrong last year, so I don't know if you read into it. It's like the success rate on some of those predictions aren't that great, so that's good though. We love proving people wrong.' Hedges emphasized the team's goal: 'Once again though, the division is not our goal. I'd love to win the division. It was great to win the division last year, but it's about getting to the playoffs. If we just make the playoffs, it gives us a shot to win the World Series. That's the only thing that matters.' The Guardians faced criticism for trading two of their key players - Andres Gimenez and Josh Naylor - during the offseason. Gimenez, a three-time Gold Glove winner at second base, stole 80 bases in the last three years. Naylor set career highs with 31 homers and 108 RBI last year. 'It's tough when you lose a couple of brothers like that,' Hedges said. 'Because everyone was so close personally with Josh and Andres. Plus they're both amazing baseball players. So we've got some big shoes to fill. But it's nice because our organization has so much depth. We have so many guys who have a great opportunity to step into the role.' Hedges believes shortstop Brayan Rocchio will step into Gimenez's leadership role on the infield, while outfielders Steven Kwan and Lane Thomas will fill the void left by Naylor. 'I think everyone's going to be impressed with Brayan Rocchio this year,' Hedges said. 'I think there's going to be some competition at second base, but it's probably going to be a young guy and I think Rocchio is going to be the guy to step into that Gimenez role and help those young guys. We just have so many guys that are no longer in year two or three of their careers. We have a lot of guys in year four, five and six. These guys have been there, they're making a little bit of money, too. So it's like, okay, now it's time for the Steven Kwans, the Lane Thomas to step into that role. I have nothing but confidence in all the guys that I mentioned to be able to do that job.





clevelanddotcom / 🏆 301. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

GUARDIANS BASEBALL MLB AL CENTRAL PREDICTIONS UNDERDOG TANNER BIBE AUSTIN HEDGES ANDRES GIMENEZ JOSH NAYLOR BRAYAN ROCCHIO STEVEN KWAN LANE THOMAS WORLD SERIES

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Preseason predictions show no love for the Guardians in 2025: The week in baseballTwo outlets predict the Guardians to miss playoffs in 2025 after a surprising 92-win campaign and ALCS appearance.

Read more »

2024 College Football Season: A Look Back at Preseason Predictions and SurprisesThis article reflects on the 2024 college football season, analyzing preseason predictions and highlighting the teams that exceeded or fell short of expectations. It examines the successes of Texas, Oregon, and Boise State, while also discussing the disappointments of Alabama, Oklahoma, and Oklahoma State.

Read more »

From Preseason Hype to Playoff Champion: The Buckeyes' Title RunOhio State's journey to the national championship was a rollercoaster ride, filled with both crushing defeats and moments of triumph. After a loss to Michigan dashed their hopes for a Big Ten title and kept them out of previous playoff runs, the expanded playoff format gave them a second chance. This year, they embraced adversity, thrived in the face of adversity, and ultimately emerged victorious, proving that no obstacle can stand in the way of true champions.

Read more »

Inter Miami 2-2 Club America: Player Ratings From First Preseason Game of 2025Inter Miami battled the Apertura 2024 champions, Club America, in their first preseason game of the year under Javier Mascherano.

Read more »

Lionel Messi scores goal as Inter Miami opens preseason play with friendly win over Club AmericaLionel Messi scored a goal and made his presence known throughout the first half as Inter Miami beat Mexican superpower Club America 3-2 on penalty kicks after the teams played to a 2-2 deadlock in regulation on Saturday night. Messi’s goal came on a header in the 34th minute. He took a pass from Luis Suarez to even the match at 1-1.

Read more »

How to Watch Inter Miami vs. Club America: 2025 MLS Preseason FriendlyFans can watch Inter Miami take on Club América on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV for free.

Read more »