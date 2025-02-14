Guardians Spring Training Invitees: Who's Got a Shot at Making the Roster?

With pitchers and catchers already in camp, Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga discuss the prospects of two dozen spring training invitees who are not currently on the Guardians 40-man roster. They analyze the strengths and weaknesses of players like DeLauter, Valera, Tolentino, and Frias, and predict who has the best chance of making the opening day roster or leaving a lasting impression.

CLEVELAND, Ohio — With pitchers and catchers already in camp, it is time to take a look at two dozen spring training invitees who are not currently on the Guardians 40-man roster, and break down what each one is looking to accomplish in camp. On Thursday's podcast, Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga look at names such as DeLauter, Valera , Tolentino and Frias to see who has the best chance of making the opening day roster, or making a big impression in camp.

Register for Guardians Subtext to hear your Cleveland Baseball questions answered exclusively on the show. Send a text to 216-208-4346 to subscribe for $3.99/mo.Guardians World Series odds: Where do they stand as pitchers and catchers report?\0:03Welcome back to the Cleveland Baseball Talk podcast.I’m Joe noga. Joined by Paul Hoynes Hoinze, one of the biggest mysteries, one of the biggest dramas of the offseason.Resolved overnight as former Astros third baseman Alex Bregman signs a three-year deal worth $120 million.He’s going to the Red Sox instead of the the Tigers.I guess the Tigers were were in on him until the end.Could have looked very different in the American League Central, but now Bregman is thrown into the thick of that very, very competitive American League East race and makes the the Red Sox now a contender.0:45Yeah, definitely.Joe, you know big news for the Red Sox. They get their guy.And the the bidding was really, you know, I guess intense for for Bregman, you know, Detroit was in on him.The Cubs were in on him all. You know, all with a similar type of deals.But he chose the Red Sox.I think he’s going to play second base, right?1:11Yeah, that was.That’s that’s what we’re we’re we’re seeing.He’s going to play second base and you know a position change as well and all this it’s pretty interesting.1:21Yeah, you know, he he, you know, he’s, you know, he’s got power.He should right-handed hitter at at Fenway.You know the monster is going to be his friend, I would think. And.Just, you know, he’s 31, you know. You know, just, you know, he’s so he’s been so consistent for the Astros. You know, the Astros had to hate.You know, they they had to.You know, I guess they had to deal on the table form all the while, but.It seemed like he was.Bound and determined to go elsewhere.1:55Yeah, I think early in the offseason, the folks there were were talking as if he was already in the past tenth.So it was a pretty clear indication that that Bregman was bound for for greener pastures.But you think about it, 120 million dollars, $5,000,000 signing bonus, 35 million up front in 202540 million in 2026.And 40 million in 2027.But he has opt outs if he feels he can get a better deal somewhere else.Uh, he can opt out after the 25 and 26 seasons, so.2:32Yeah, that’s pretty crazy.But this is a guy who hits really well at Fenway Park.I think his his lifetime OPS is is up over 1000 at at at Fenway. There’s there’s really sort of a no brainer if he wants to go in there go there and and be successful.Yeah, 1.240 career OPS.And a 375 batting average in Fenway Park in his career for Alex Bregman.So pretty, pretty obvious.3:05Yeah, and the Red Sox.What were 81 and 81 last year in the AL E? He’s going to help them. They’re in.Jeez, they’re in such a tough division with the Yankees and Orioles.They need a guy like Bregman to give them a boost, and I I wonder how deavers is going to handle this Joe, because there was a lot of talk about moving him off of third base and moving him to first base.It looks like, at least for the time being.He’s going to stay at third.3:32Yeah, and and that’s that’s another thing is you know another competitive third baseman in the American League.At least competition for Jose Ramirez when it comes to making All Star teams, this is a guy who now is, is now no longer going to be 1/3 baseman.So we’ll see how that goes.So I’m Oh yeah, the the other big signing, was it Nick Pivetta signs with?San Diego.So he’s he’s off the board as well, San Diego.Adds another picture of their their sort of stable there for for starters, but.Unless you’ve got, you know, 567 starters that you’re, you’re behind the pack in the in the in the NL West.4:20Oh for sure.I mean, the Dodgers have like, 2 rotations. Joe, don’t they have, like, 1010 big league starters? It seems like.And you know, so Boston, adds Bregman, but loses paveta.Kind of an interesting scenario there.Pavetta was six and 12 with a with a 4.14 ERA in 27 games, including 26 starts last year.But he seemed to have a lot of, you know, not not a great.You know 56 and 71 for a career.His career mark with a 476 ERA. But you know, he seemed to have a lot of cash a on a free agent market. People. People really liked him.Joey, there must be something there behind the numbers.5:03Yeah. Yeah, it certainly looks that wa





