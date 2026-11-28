The Cleveland Guardians may have stayed quiet through the first couple of weeks of the offseason, but after getting a feel for the market, they bit. In the wee

Oct 17, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Foster Griffin throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning in game four of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field.

Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Cleveland Guardians may have stayed quiet through the first couple of weeks of the offseason, but after getting a feel for the market, they bit. In the weekdays leading up to Thanksgiving, the Guardians went out and made four signings, two of which added players directly to the major league roster and two others thatOf the bunch, the two signings to the big leagues stood out by a landslide, as the front office locked down starting pitchers Kris Bubic and Foster Griffin for the 2027 campaign.

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That type of investment in the starting rotation shows the front office believes in what they have built, as Bubic and Griffin will now slide into a group that already has Parker Messick, Gavin Williams, Tanner Bibee and even Joey Cantillo. Where everyone ends up shaking out has yet to be seen, but that group looks like it could compete with some of the league's best pitching staffs.