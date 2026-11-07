Guardians of the Galaxy Encore Edition Launches on Nintendo Switch 2

Guardians of the Galaxy: Encore Edition is now available on Nintendo Switch 2, featuring 1980s glam outfits, 120Hz performance mode, and gyro controls.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Encore Edition has officially launched on the Nintendo Switch 2, bringing Marvel's cosmic adventure to the latest portable console. Published by Plaion and developed by Eidos-Montréal, this new release represents a significant expansion for the franchise, offering optimized gameplay and exclusive content tailored specifically for the Switch 2 hardware.

Exclusive Glam Rock Cosmetics Included

One of the primary draws for players choosing this edition is the inclusion of five exclusive 1980s glam rock outfits. These new skins are available for the entire core roster of Star-Lord, Drax, Gamora, Rocket, and Groot, allowing fans to dress the team in retro threads that fit the era's aesthetic. The developers aimed to make the Guardians ready to bring down the house literally, with costumes that stand out in both TV and handheld modes.

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Performance Modes and Control Features

The Encore Edition introduces flexible performance settings designed to cater to different display types and playing styles. In TV mode, players can select a Quality setting that targets 30 fps at a resolution of 1440p, or a Performance mode for 120Hz TVs that aims for 40 fps at 1080p. For those playing on the go, the Handheld mode maintains a stable 30 fps to ensure smooth gameplay during travel sessions.

Gyro and Mouse Integration

Beyond visual upgrades, the game supports both mouse and gyro controls to enhance navigation. Players can tilt the Switch 2 controller to guide the Milano through space, which adds a layer of tactile interaction during zero-gravity sequences. This control scheme also applies to Peter Quill's movement when sliding, providing a more immersive experience compared to traditional button inputs alone.

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Star-Lord Band Musical Release

To celebrate the launch of the game, Plaion and Eidos-Montréal have released a new single titled "Encore" by the Star-Lord Band. The track is available on major streaming platforms including Spotify and Apple Music, expanding the multimedia presence of the franchise. This musical addition complements the in-game soundtrack and provides fans with new audio content to enjoy alongside the gameplay.

Full Game Experience on Switch 2

The Encore Edition includes the full original title, which has been optimized for the new console's capabilities. Players assume the role of Star-Lord, leading the unpredictable Guardians through a series of chaotic action-adventure missions. The team has ensured that Switch owners receive every feature released in previous versions, along with the new add-ons exclusive to this platform.