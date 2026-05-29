Gù Recalls Double Sea Salted Caramel Frozen Dessert Due to Undeclared Allergens

Gù is recalling its Double Sea Salted Caramel Frozen Dessert due to an undisclosed allergy risk. The product may contain hazelnuts and soya, which are not declared on the label. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has issued a 'do not eat' alert for the product and advised customers to return it to any store for a full refund.

Shoppers are being warned not to eat a popular dessert after it was urgently recalled over a labelling error that poses an allergy risk . Gü is recalling its Double Sea Salted Caramel Frozen Dessert because the product may contain hazelnuts and soya, which are not declared on the label.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has issued a 'do not eat' alert for the product and advised customers to return it to any store for a full refund. The affected product has a pack size of 2 x 85g, batch code 126135, and best before date June 30, 2027. The FSA has warned that the product may contain undeclared allergens, which makes it a 'possible health risk' for anyone with an allergy to nuts and/or soya.

It advises consumers to return the product to the store from where it was bought for a full refund, no receipt required. Gü desserts are sold widely in UK supermarkets, including major chains such as Asda and Waitrose. Hazelnuts and soya are among the 14 allergens required by law to be declared on packaging. Failing to do so can pose a serious risk to life.

Nut allergies are among the most severe and potentially deadly food allergies, affecting around one in 50 children and one in 200 adults in the UK. While soya allergy is generally less prevalent than nut allergies in adults, it is one of the most common food allergies in infants. Many children eventually outgrow it, but it can still trigger severe reactions in those who remain sensitive.

Anyone who has already consumed the product and is experiencing symptoms of an allergic reaction is urged to seek medical help immediately. Symptoms can include swelling, hives, difficulty breathing and dizziness, according to the NHS. For some, even microscopic amounts of nut protein can trigger anaphylaxis - a rapid, life-threatening allergic reaction. Notable fatal cases in recent years have raised awareness of how devastating accidental exposure can be.

In 2016, 15-year-old Megan Lee died after ordering takeaway food that failed to disclose peanut content. The restaurant owners were later jailed for manslaughter by gross negligence. And in 2017, Natasha Ednan-Laperouse collapsed and died on a flight after unknowingly eating sesame in a Pret a Manger baguette. Her death prompted new UK labelling laws, known as Natasha's Law, mandating clearer allergy information on pre-packed food products.

Food recalls linked to undeclared allergens are among the most common alerts issued by the FSA





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Gù Double Sea Salted Caramel Frozen Dessert Undeclared Allergens Hazelnuts Soya Food Standards Agency FSA Recall Allergy Risk

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