GTA6 vs. Resident Evil: Requiem and Crimson Desert: Game of the Year 2026 Odds

The constant will-it-won't-it release drama has subsided, and prediction market traders are weighing in on Game of the Year. The runaway favorite in the Game of the Year 2026 odds for 2026 is GTA6. However, can Resident Evil: Requiem or the surprise package, Crimson Desert, shake up the Game of the Year 2026 odds and catch it at this year’s Game Awards?

GTA6 leads the pack as we head toward the Game of the Year 2026 announcement. Can Resident Evil: Requiem or the surprise package, Crimson Desert , shake up the Game of the Year 2026 odds and catch it at this year’s Game Awards ?is the runaway favorite in the Game of the Year 2026 odds for 2026.

The constant will-it-won’t-it release drama has subsided, and prediction market traders are weighing in on Game of the Year.release really hit the shelves on November 19, as the Take Two CEO claims? Or will it bust out for a 2027 launch, leavingsurprised many with a Game of the Year win. That could open the door to more niche titles in 2026 with bigger ‘Yes’ potential on the prediction markets.fans have been left disappointed before.

Plus, there’s scope for a Game of the Year 2026 odds hedge bet if In March, you could have backed the ‘Yes’ on GTA6 winning Game of the Year at just 41¢. However, back in March, there wasn’t the certainty that the game would even be released this year. That has meant boomtime on the series has suffered constant delays. It was slated for a May 2025 release before being postponed by one year.

However, Rockstar Games’ parent company Take-Two came out fighting this spring. CEO Strauss Zelnick was adamant that the November 19, 2026, release date was cast-iron. Of course, that assumes the game will a) be released in time for voting, and b) seal the deal with voters. For buzz and anticipation alone,canon doesn’t have delays to worry about.

It was released in February, zombie-starved fans having waited five long years sinceThe wait was seemingly worth it, with review scores easily nudging the 90-percent mark across the board. The balance of terrifying zombie thrills, great combat mechanics, and a seamless shift between characters have all resonated with players. Plus, after a few releases that have focused on puzzles, fighting, or horror, the newest game seems to scratch all itches. have a chance at the Game of the Year awards.

In fact, Pearl Abyss’s game was second favorite at 24% ahead ofAt 7%, Crimson Desert might be worth a ‘Yes’ value play in the Game of the Year 2026 odds list. It has a luscious fantasy theme and combines open-world gaming with puzzles, combat, and characters you actually want to talk to. Marvel’s Wolverine is denser and more stylish than the Spider-Man game.

Expect lots of close-quarters combat, plus – of course – plenty of X-Men side characters to keep things interesting for MCU fans. WHAT: Voted for by a jury of 100+ journalists, influencers, and the publicBacking the Game of the Year odds 2026 winner is a great example of how you can hedge your trades on the prediction markets.covering all angles for a true arbitrage bet.

However, this is a good way to cover some of your exposure. Create and fund your new Kalshi account. The process is quick and you can have funds in your account within minutes. You can track your share price live and even see where other money is going.

Remember, you can always cash out your position if you want to settle before the 2026 Game Awards take place. The 2026 Game of the Year is the biggest prize awarded at the annual Game Awards. The best game represents the pinnacle in terms of design and gameplay, game narrative, and overall design. The 2026 Game of the Year forms the showpiece of the annual Game Awards.

Over 100 journalists and content creators vote on the best game of the year. There is also a small public vote that allows fans to submit their choice on the Game Awards website. Game Awards creator, Geoff Keighley, does not vote, nor do video game companies





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