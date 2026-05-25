GTA VI Update: Plenty of Bonus Content and Discounts to Celebrate Its Arrival

This week's news and updates either directly or indirectly refer to the game that is called Grand Theft Auto (GTA) VI. Its release is getting closer and closer. Many years of development and high anticipation can be seen in the news. Part of the update refers to the prices of official properties with discount signs attached, which implies that the game is good news for the player community.

Grand Theft Auto VI has finally arrived, and we are less than six months away from playing it for the first time. The two official delays to the game have only intensified the excitement.

Instead of diving into the new game, you may still be enjoying the culmination of the series, GTA V. However, there is still plenty to keep you busy, including freebies you can grab if you're still playing the multiplayer modes and subscribed to GTA+. On the official Rockstar website, the developer breaks down the latest happenings in GTA Online.

If you're subscribed to GTA+, you can claim the Übermacht Sentinel GTS from The Vinewood Car Club showroom or Legendary Motorsport before June 10. If you're looking to customize your collection of vehicles, you can also get Magenta/Cyan Flip Chameleon Paint and Magenta/Cyan Flip Chameleon Wheel Paint at all vehicle workshops. Junk Energy is again in the spotlight, and you can get a free Junk x Jackal Tee, Junk x Jackal Wide Pants, and a Junk Energy Time Trial.

Junk Energy Skydives also reward you with 4X GTA$ and RP. Executive Office Properties have some significant discounts, including 60% off until June 10.

In addition, there are some interesting discounts and rewards on Vehicle Cargo Sell Missions, Special Vehicle Work, and Junk Energy Time Trials. There is no word on how Rockstar intends to handle the online portion of GTA VI, but it is expected to be a fresh start. While that could be a bummer for some fans, it's a great opportunity to enjoy the last hurrah and the enhanced graphics and gameplay that GTA V will undoubtedly offer





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Grand Theft Auto GTA GTAVI GTA V Multiplayer Game GTA VI Screenshots GTA Online Update GTA Online Upgrade GTA Online Items Bonuses Discounts

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