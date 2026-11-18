Discover all strip club locations in Grand Theft Auto VI, including NINE1NINE, Delights, and Jack of Hearts. Learn interaction costs and access requirements for Rockstar Games title.

The release of Grand Theft Auto VI has officially arrived, drawing millions of players into the meticulously crafted world of Vice City. As reviews highlight, this entry offers unprecedented depth compared to previous installments, functioning as a sophisticated civilization simulation. Among the returning time-honored activities defined by the series is the exploration of adult entertainment venues, which feature enhanced interactivity.

Identifying All Strip Club Locations

For players seeking these venues, there are exactly three strip clubs available in Vice City. These locations are named NINE1NINE, Delights, and Jack of Hearts. Unlike previous entries that may have offered more variety, this specific count represents the current accessible options within the game world.

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Players can access NINE1NINE at nearly any point during their adventure. In contrast, Delights and Jack of Hearts are locked behind specific story progress. This restriction means early explorers may not encounter all venues immediately, requiring advancement through the main narrative to unlock full access to the city's nightlife infrastructure.

Understanding Interaction Mechanics and Costs

Upon entering any of these establishments, players will observe dancers moving about and interacting with patrons. To initiate a private dance, individuals must hold down the L2 button on PlayStation controllers or the LT button on Xbox controllers. This action triggers a private interaction session with a selected performer.

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The financial cost for initiating a private dance is set at $300. This fee is deducted from the player's total funds upon request. The game design ensures that this specific activity carries a tangible economic weight, reflecting the high-end nature of these Vice City establishments. Players must manage their in-game currency carefully to afford such leisure activities.

Tipping Systems and Gameplay Impact

Once inside the private room with the dancer, additional financial transactions become possible. Players can choose to tip the performer further, which results in the removal of more clothing and allows for direct interaction using the joystick controls. This specific interactive phase costs an additional $50 per interaction.

However, continuing to tip dancers beyond this point yields no further effect on gameplay mechanics or narrative progression. The game design indicates that further financial investment in this specific activity does not alter outcomes or unlock new content. Consequently, spending additional funds on tips serves no strategic purpose for achieving game objectives or completing challenges.

Developer Context and Release Details

Grand Theft Auto VI is developed by Rockstar Games and published under the same banner. The title utilizes the Rockstar Advanced Game Engine (RAGE) to deliver its visual and simulation capabilities. The release date is scheduled for November 19, 2026, targeting action and adventure genre audiences.

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Critical reception for the title has been overwhelmingly positive, with OpenCritic ratings averaging 99 out of 100. Critics recommend the game at a rate of 99%. The Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) has assigned a rating of Pending, with a likely classification of Mature 17+ due to the content themes including adult entertainment interactions and violence.