Discover how to activate the secret PS2 Vice City portal in GTA VI. This guide details the LIFE IS PASSING ME BY cheat code locations and steps.

Players exploring the expansive map of Grand Theft Auto 6 have uncovered a hidden portal that transports them back to the series' earlier days, featuring retro graphics, music, and characters from the PlayStation 2 era. This secret location, found in Vice City, serves as a nostalgic tribute to the original game while offering no official achievement or trophy for those who discover it. Accessing this unique area requires players to locate and interact with specific substations across the map to input a sequence of commands.

The LIFE IS PASSING ME BY Easter Egg is a direct callback to the famous cheat code from the 2002 release of Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, which allowed players to accelerate the in-game clock to speed up day and night cycles. In the new installment, spelling out this cheat at various map locations triggers a visual transformation that mimics the aesthetic of previous PlayStation generations. The first clue for this adventure is located inside the Badger radio tower in the Key Lento area, accessible by either Jason or Lucia.

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Inside the small Storage room of the radio tower, players will find substation buttons, a lever, and a television screen displaying Club Malibu in a font reminiscent of the original game. A poster for the LPL brand is also visible, indicating the type of substations players must travel to across the map. A separate poster featuring a PlayStation 5 with the message LOSE TRACK OF TIME serves as a clue referencing the PS2 button layout.

Turning on the power switch in this radio tower plays a sound effect from the original game, marking the start of this side adventure. Players must track the PS2 commands with inputs on a PlayStation controller, translating W to Triangle, D to Circle, A to Square, and the dot (.) to L1. The full code sequence is Circle, Circle, L1, Square, L1, Square, Square, Square, L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle.

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The puzzle requires visiting twelve separate substations to input the correct sequence of commands corresponding to the original cheat code. By translating the PS2 controller inputs, the letter W corresponds to Triangle, D to Circle, A to Square, and the dot (.) to L1. The full code sequence is Circle, Circle, L1, Square, L1, Square, Square, Square, L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle.

Players must physically drive to each substation and interact with the prompts to input the sequence D, D, Period, A, Period, A, A, A, Period, W, D, W in the exact order. Each substation features specific letters on the exterior and a button inside that matches the required input. For instance, the second substation has iF outside and requires pressing D to progress the code.

It is critical for players to avoid using fast travel, taxi services, character swapping, or public transportation during this process, as these actions will automatically reset the entire sequence. If the code is interrupted, players must start over from the first substation, making the use of a fast personal vehicle essential for completing the task efficiently.

Once the correct sequence is entered at the final substation, players will receive a mysterious text message from an Unknown number. The message directs them to the T.H. Power Station, specifically Reactor 2, located east of the Hamlet area between the hours of 7pm and 6am. The text U-235-REACTOR2 19-06 provides the specific location and time window for the next step.

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At the T.H. Power Station, players must pull a lever similar to the ones used at the substations to activate the portal. Successfully inputting the code reveals a retro version of Vice City with graphics closely resembling the original PlayStation 2 title. The environment features a bustling nightclub scene with familiar faces from the past series.

Exploring the area, which resembles the initially teased Club Malibu, allows players to interact with Kent Paul, a main character from the original game. Speaking to Kent Paul upstairs triggers a cutscene that opens a second portal, transporting players to a Scarface-inspired world with actor Danny Dyer reprising his role. A final phone call from Kent Paul confirms the successful completion of this unique Easter Egg.