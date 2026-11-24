Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto VI has shattered records with over $3 billion in first-day sales. While the PC version is absent, an Xbox Series S and X glitch allows players to bypass the 30fps lock for smoother gameplay.

The gaming industry has witnessed a historic milestone with the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI, a title developed and published by Rockstar Games that has generated well over three billion dollars in revenue within its first twenty-four hours of release. This unprecedented financial performance has been driven by sales of over 40 million copies, a volume that surpasses the lifetime earnings of even the most successful titles in the medium's history. Despite this massive commercial success, a significant portion of the anticipated player base remains excluded from the experience as a dedicated PC release has not yet materialized from the developer.

Xbox Quick Resume Glitch Bypasses 30fps Lock

Players utilizing Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X consoles have discovered a method to circumvent the game's locked 30 frames per second limit by exploiting a technical quirk associated with the Quick Resume feature. As initially confirmed by Digital Foundry, a bug within the console's software allows Grand Theft Auto VI to exceed its standard frame rate cap, offering a smoother visual experience than the base version provides. This technical loophole is particularly relevant given that many gamers have opted to delay purchasing a PlayStation 5 Pro, the console pitched by Sony and Rockstar Games as the optimal hardware for playing the title, due to dissatisfaction with the 30fps restriction on that platform as well.

Also read Sunrise on the Reaping Box Office Success Defies GTA VI Release

Performance Variations and Visual Artifacts

The performance gains achieved through this exploit are not uniform across all in-game scenarios, as the hardware manages to maintain the elevated frame rate remarkably well in areas with lighter population density. However, in zones featuring higher population density, the frame rate tends to drop closer to the original thirty frames per second limit, indicating that the game's engine struggles with complex scene calculations. A notable side effect of unlocking the frame rate cap is that it causes character and environmental animations to speed up, which can appear visually unusual for players accustomed to the standard pacing of the Rockstar Advanced Game Engine.

Technical Limitations and CPU Bottlenecks

The primary factor preventing Grand Theft Auto VI from sustaining high frame rates consistently is the Zen 2 CPU architecture found in the Xbox Series consoles, which appears to struggle to keep up with the demands of the game in a 2026 context. The game's engine seems intrinsically tied to the frames per second lock, which explains why animations appear sped up when the cap is removed without adjusting other engine variables. This technical limitation highlights the hardware constraints of the current console generation when handling one of the most graphically intensive software releases in history, regardless of the platform.

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Step-by-Step Guide to Unlocking Frame Rate

Enabling this performance boost involves a specific sequence of actions that requires users to ensure Grand Theft Auto VI is entirely closed on their console before proceeding. Players must first navigate to the settings and set their display's refresh rate to 60Hz, then launch the game and hold down the Xbox button when the animation featuring six stars appears on the screen. After this initial step, users must return to the settings, change the refresh rate to 120Hz, and launch a different game that is not placed in the Quick Resume tray.

Once the secondary game has loaded past its splash screens, players should resume Grand Theft Auto VI from the Quick Resume menu to activate the frame rate unlock. While the process can be finicky to execute correctly, the result is a tangible improvement in gameplay fluidity that many find to be less jarring than expected, even if the visual timing of animations is slightly altered by the increased frame rate.

Market Context and Future Platform Availability

Grand Theft Auto VI was released on November 19, 2026, and has received an average critic score of 99 out of 100 on OpenCritic, with 100 percent of critics recommending the title. The game carries an ESRB rating that is pending but likely to be Mature for audiences aged 17 and older, reflecting its content and complex narrative structure. While PlayStation users currently lack the ability to access this specific technical workaround, the title remains highly praised across all available platforms, with Rockstar Games having yet to confirm a release date for the PC version that would likely offer even greater performance capabilities.