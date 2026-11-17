New Opinium research warns that Grand Theft Auto VI release could cause 4.1 million lost working days in Britain as millions of gamers take time off to play the highly anticipated title.

The release of Grand Theft Auto VI is projected to trigger a significant economic ripple effect across the United Kingdom, with experts estimating that up to 4.1 million working days could be lost. This forecast comes as only two days remain before the video game hits stores on November 19. A recent survey by research firm Opinium indicates that avid gamers are preparing to pull sick days or book annual leave to experience the launch.

Working Day Losses And Gamer Attendance

Research conducted by Opinium suggests that the excitement surrounding the game will extend far beyond the gaming community, impacting the broader British workforce. James Nicandrou, Associate Director at Opinium, noted that few game launches generate such a high level of public anticipation. The firm surveyed 2,000 Brits to gauge their intentions, revealing that one in ten individuals planning to purchase the title will take a sick day to do so.

Also read GTA VI Pre-Loads Break Internet Traffic Records in US and UK Before November 19 Launch

Additionally, 12 percent of respondents stated they intend to play the game while officially working from home, and 15 percent have proactively booked annual leave for a dedicated gaming session. Those taking leave indicated they would need to take two days off to fully engage with the content. These collective absences equate to the staggering 4.1 million lost working days identified in the report.

Public Sentiment And Historical Context

The anticipation for this release is historically significant, as Grand Theft Auto VI arrives more than 13 years after the franchise previous entry. That predecessor, Grand Theft Auto V, remains the second best-selling video game in history. Many gamers have expressed their long wait on social media platform X, with some noting they have not taken annual leave for a game launch since the last title released 13 years ago.

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One gamer shared that they booked the 19th and 20th of November for a long weekend, while another noted that management is already preparing for increased absenteeism by requiring doctor's notes for sick leave taken on the release day. This cultural shift highlights the immense pressure the launch places on workplace norms and employee attendance records.

Internet Infrastructure And Network Strain

Beyond workforce attendance, the technical demands of the launch pose challenges for UK internet infrastructure. Broadband operators, including BT, have warned that the massive file size of 212GB for the PlayStation 5 version could strain networks. To mitigate this, several firms have purchased additional capacity from major internet exchanges and increased their use of caching systems.

Companies have also restricted scheduled maintenance and stepped up network monitoring to handle the expected surge in data traffic. Jennifer Holmes, CEO of the London Internet Exchange, stated that ISPs have increased capacity to demonstrate the resilience and scalability of the UK internet infrastructure. Early pre-loading by eager gamers has already begun placing significant pressure on UK servers ahead of the official release.

Economic Impact And Future Expectations

The economic implications of these behavioral patterns are substantial, as millions of hours of productivity may be diverted from professional tasks to gaming. The combination of lost working days and increased bandwidth consumption represents a dual impact on the UK economy. As the November 19 launch date approaches, businesses and internet service providers are bracing for a week of high activity and potential disruptions.

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With expectations running high after more than a decade of waiting, the launch is being treated as a major cultural event. The data suggests that the impact will be immediate and measurable, affecting both labor markets and digital infrastructure simultaneously. Stakeholders across industries are now monitoring the situation closely as the release window closes.