After 13 years, the much-anticipated GTA VI is being released this week. With a Selfridges pop-up and a Nike collab already under its belt, who else will seize the opportunity?

On a chilly morning last week outside Selfridges, gamers formed a line under the pink glow of a huge neon sign decorating the exterior: I <3 VC.

Vice City is the fictional, Miami-inspired setting for Grand Theft Auto VI, but its impact in the real world is already astronomical. Billed as the most anticipated entertainment launch in history, the video game finally goes on sale this Thursday, with pre-order sales already shooting past $1 billion, breaking records for PlayStation and Xbox.

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The London department store is capitalizing on that energy with a GTA VI-themed pop-up, featuring a 60-piece merchandise collection that includes £8 Vice City keychains, £50 hot pink logo tees, and a patch-covered varsity jacket for £2,500. Sounds pricey, until you spot the sky-blue supercar, modeled after the in-game Grotti Cheetah, parked on the ground floor: yours for £1 million.

Charles Hambro, co-founder and CEO of Geeiq, a data platform that has worked with brands including Gucci and L’Oréal to build strategies in the gaming world, says that now that video games are downloadable, the physical aspect of the activation takes on a new charm.

“It’s a fantastic moment for GTA fans to come together and meet in real life and celebrate the title and the game and the launch,” he says. “Now that everything’s digital, it’s wise for Rockstar to hold onto that physicality. ” The partnership is a win for the department store, too.

“The response has been extraordinary,” says Rebecca Warburton, Selfridges’s marketing and experiences director, who worked with GTA’s publisher Rockstar Games on the launch. “ a real sense of excitement for the collaboration. It’s been fantastic to see the GTA community join us to experience it for themselves, bringing a new audience and energy to our stores.

” The pop-up is part of a raft of major retail activations that Rockstar is rolling out for the launch, which include a Nike collaboration with Travis Scott on a GTA VI-themed Air Force sneaker, and a pair of matte black sunglasses with reflective blue lenses by Oakley that are part of a merchandise box sold on Rockstar’s website. Emy Cies, Women in Games ambassador and projects administrator at the Fashion Innovation Agency at London College of Fashion, says that these kinds of physical products help widen the appeal of both the game and the brands or platforms that get involved.

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“Because GTA is so huge, it has that pull between consumers that are absolutely going to play the game and then consumers who are in it for the cultural wave,” she says. , the overlap between gamers and fashion fans may mean a more engaged consumer base, but the product itself still needs to stand up.

“A collaboration gives them a way to bring those interests together, but they’ll still have opinions about the product,” he says. “The association with GTA might get their attention, but the design and price will help determine whether they actually buy it. ”When images from the game were released in the run-up to the launch, netizens quickly pointed out similarities between real-life brands and the clothes characters were wearing in-game.

The list includes a white Birkin-like handbag, Rolex and Audemars Piguet watches, monogrammed Gucci-esque sweatpants, Chrome Hearts jeans, and a hoodie that recalls Versace’s black-and-gold Barocco print. The GTA franchise has long parodied fashion. Jokey-sounding brands like Güffy , Le Chien and Ferruccio Tucci have appeared in previous titles in the series.

“GTA has always excelled at satire and social commentary, and fashion and style is part of that,” says Jian DeLeon, men’s fashion director at Nordstrom. “It does a good job of fleshing out a world and giving players who care about style the option to express themselves accordingly. ”, says these spoofs highlight an interesting tension at the heart of luxury marketing.

“Luxury brands work to maintain exclusivity, but their cultural influence depends, in part, on widespread recognition,” she says. “The more recognizable a brand becomes, the easier it is for others to reference, imitate, or parody. That visibility can be commercially valuable, even when the brand has no control over how it is being represented. ” This lack of control is not necessarily a negative thing.

“Appearing in a game this big could introduce them to people who haven’t paid much attention before, especially with labels that are more familiar within fashion circles,” says Cheung. Zerbo says that inclusion in the game, even as a parody, is a measure of a brand’s real-world relevance.

“ communicate certain qualities to consumers, which makes them obvious subjects for a game that draws heavily on popular culture and consumerism,” she says. “In some cases, being recognizable enough to be referenced without permission is itself evidence of the value of the brand. ” Neither Rockstar nor the parodied brands replied to a request for comment.

With the in-game fashion representing its own socioeconomic system that ranges from thrift stores to luxury boutiques, players graduate from tank tops and cargo pants to Italian suiting and loafers as they expand their influence in the city’s criminal underworld. GTA VI also introduces the franchise’s first female protagonist in the form of Lucia Caminos, meaning we can expect to see plenty of options for in-game womenswear.

“It opens up the game a lot more , so I think that will be massive,” says Cies. Though there is precedent for in-game brand collaborations , product placement is rare in Rockstar’s games. But in the same way that GTA borrows the language of fashion to create in-game parodies, brands can also co-opt the aesthetic of GTA.

Gucci, for instance, released a campaign in February that featured AI imagery of a couple sitting on a car bonnet in front of a neon pink Gucci sign. The visuals were unmistakably Vice City, and a neat way for the brand to tap into the zeitgeist. Photo: Courtesy of Gucci Hambro also references recent images posted to BMW’s Instagram that feature illustrations that draw on the pink, palm tree-heavy aesthetic of the game.

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“That’s a brand that has sort of managed to circumnavigate; they’re involved without getting involved,” he says. “The core point is that there’s going to be a lot of people playing this game, and a lot of those people are going to be firmly within the target market of a lot of these companies. The question is, how are you going to engage with them? ”saw the game’s potential early.

For its Fall 2026 issue, the magazine collaborated with Rockstar to put GTA VI’s dual protagonists on the cover.

“The anticipation surrounding GTA VI was unlike anything we’d seen in gaming or entertainment,” says Danil Boparai,’s content strategy director. “We knew how hungry the game’s fanbase was for new information. We wanted to create something that would reward that anticipation while introducing the game to audiences who might not traditionally engage with gaming media. ” When the story went live, it became the most-read article on theAs gaming has become more mainstream, perceptions of its audience have shifted.

“The cultural relevance of gaming is something that no longer needs explaining to brands,” says Hambro. “The preconception of who the gamer was in 2007 probably would’ve been an acne-ridden young boy in their mother’s basement. And now it’s Travis Scott. ” Though GTA VI will be limited to single-player at release, it is expected that it will eventually expand into a multiplayer online experience.

GTA Online, the multiplayer component of GTA V, reportedly earns over $1 million in daily revenue with 10 million weekly active users.

“For Gen Z and Gen Alpha, their version of socializing is going into a game together and chatting and playing and hanging out,” says Hambro. “They just might happen to be doing it in Gucci Town in Roblox, or on GTA Online. ” For many players, gaming is also becoming less about playing as a ready-made character and more about creating one that reflects their own taste and identity.

According to a recent report by Dentsu, 65–70% of Gen Z and millennials who play games say they can express themselves more easily in games than in real life. With games like GTA VI offering increasingly sophisticated options for customization, clothing becomes a way for players to construct and communicate who they are.

“It’s creating a world where identity isn’t just something you select, but something you actively shape through your choices,” says Boparai. Will the aesthetics we see in the game translate IRL? DeLeon is skeptical.

“I don’t really think there will be a huge effect on how people dress in the real world, but I’m sure there will be parallels with the kind of brands and clothes that are glorified today and the kinds of things we’ll see available in-game,” he says. Cheung has budgeted a full eight hours to play the game as soon as it launches at midnight.

“I’ll probably spend much longer choosing the clothes than I need to,” he says.