‘GTA VI’ Is Going to Be Huge. Here's the Gaming Gear You Need to Get Ready for the Biggest Event of the Decade

After more than a decade of anticipation, “Grand Theft Auto VI” is finally arriving on November 19. Get your setup ready for launch day.

Rockstar has spent more than eight years developing the game, and while the exact development budget remains under wraps, outside estimates have put the investment somewhere around $1 billion to $1.5 billion.

That’s a staggering figure, even by Hollywood standards. For perspective, its predecessor,arrives, we’ve compiled a selection of the latest and greatest sim racing gear to make sure you’re ready for what promises to be the sim gaming event of the decade. , which adds a collection of in-game extras, including vehicles, weapons, clothing, properties, and customization options.

Also read Peacock's M.I.A. Offers GTA 6 Alternative as Preloads Begin November 12

Ultimate Edition content is also available as a separate upgrade for Standard Edition owners, so you don’t have to make that decision at checkout. , meaning players who have preordered can download the game ahead of launch and be ready to play on day one. Just make sure you have enough storage space. With launch day approaching, now is a good time to take stock of your gaming setup.

A quality headset, a comfortable controller, a responsive display, and the right accessories can make long sessions in Vice City that much better. , has sold more than 230 million copies worldwide and generated an estimated $10 billion or more in lifetime revenue. Beyond those numbers,represents more than a decade of anticipation, an enormous development effort, and Rockstar’s next major evolution of its open-world formula. Few entertainment releases have this kind of cultural reach.

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Includes the base game along with additional digital content, such as exclusive vehicles, weapons, clothing, properties, and customization options. Yes. Players who preorder the digital version can download the game ahead of launch on supported consoles. Preloading allows the game to be installed in advance so players can jump in when it becomes available.takes place in Leonida, a fictional state inspired by Florida, with Vice City serving as its central urban setting.

Rockstar has spent years developing an expansive world filled with distinct environments, characters, activities, and interconnected systems. The exact map size and full scope of the game haven’t been officially detailed. A comfortable controller, a quality headset, a responsive gaming display, and reliable charging accessories are all worthwhile upgrades. A good headset is particularly useful for immersive open-world games, while a quality display can make a noticeable difference in visual detail and responsiveness.

Some of these accessories are already seeing early Black Friday discounts, making now a good time to shop.relies on decades of experience in the automotive space to help you make informed purchasing choices. The team’s product selection and gear recommendations are editorially independent and based on hands-on testing, personal experience, and knowledge, not hype.has a strict policy against accepting payment for links or product placement in articles.

We won’t recommend something we wouldn’t buy ourselves, and we’ll never claim to have used or tested something we haven’t.and an enthusiast with a passion for heavily depreciated autos and a penchant for philosophical debate. As a lifelong Manhattanite, he has mastered the ins and outs of classic car ownership in one of the least car-friendly cities in the world.