Rockstar Games developer Bradley Stone reveals his late daughter Evelyn Stone is immortalized in Grand Theft Auto VI's Deep Roots Memorial Sanctuary, highlighting the studio's support during his grief.

Bradley Stone, a quality assurance developer at Rockstar Games, has publicly shared the deeply personal significance of a hidden tribute within Grand Theft Auto VI. In a social media post, Stone thanked the studio for immortalizing his late daughter, Evelyn Stone, who was lost during a pregnancy at five months in 2023. The tribute appears as a plaque bearing her name and the date April 23, 2023, located within the game world.

Personal Tribute Found in Leonida Game World

Stone shared a video on his X account showing the character Jason walking toward the in-game memorial and stopping at the plaque. The developer wrote, "To our baby we lost at 5 months' pregnancy, you have been forever memorialized and honored." This specific detail highlights how individual grief has been woven into the expansive open world of the upcoming title. The memorial serves as a quiet, interactive point of reflection for players who discover it.

Also read Bradley Stainer Sentenced to 18 Years for Leading £80M UK Cocaine Network

Rockstar Games Provides Emotional Support to Staff

Stone extended a direct message of gratitude to Rockstar Games for their handling of this sensitive matter. He noted, "Thank you, Rockstar, for giving us this place to remember our loved ones, to show this game was made by real people, and thank you for all the support/care you gave me through my grief." The studio's response demonstrated a commitment to supporting employees dealing with significant personal losses during the intense development cycle. This acknowledgment underscores the human element behind the massive production values of the game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Community Reaction to Developer Memories

Although Stone acknowledged that the internet can be a cruel environment for sharing intimate stories, he was "overwhelmed by the kind responses across social media." He revealed that the memorial plaques scattered throughout Leonida carry different meanings for other developers, each representing a personal tribute to loss. Stone expressed hope that players would find these locations, noting that each plaque is someone else's tribute to loss and with their own meaning to them. This layer of emotional depth adds a poignant dimension to the game's environment.

Other Developers Also Honored Family Members

Stone is not the only developer to have family members immortalized in the game. Rockstar QA developer Matt Green revealed that a plaque bearing the name Bev Green honors his late mother, Beverly. Additionally, production designer Terrance Radcliff disclosed that names of his father, Elhuntry Radcliff, and first daughter, Jade Radcliff, were added to the memorial after he lost them while working on the project. These tributes are located at the Deep Roots Memorial Sanctuary, situated north of Hamlet in Leonida. The memorial remains a personal tribute honoring the family members the developers lost during the game's long development." This collective act of remembrance transforms the game world into a space of shared human experience."}}