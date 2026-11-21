Rockstar Games has ended the long wait with the release of Grand Theft Auto VI, introducing players to the expansive state of Leonida and protagonists Lucia and Jason. The game features unprecedented photorealistic graphics and immersive details that create a living, breathing world.

“We got an American pope before GTA 6. ” “We visited the moon again before GTA 6. ” All of it emphasized the agonizing 13-year wait, but as of this week, that joke is dead.

Rockstar Games finally releasedA BIGGER, MORE FAMILIAR PLACE It’s a game that returns players to the Miami-inspired Vice City, but the developer built a full-on state around it called Leonida, a Florida stand-in. The title kicks off with a montage introducing the game’s two playable characters — the franchise’s first female protagonist, Lucia Caminos, and her partner, Jason Duval.

Also read GTA 6 Review: Rockstar Games Delivers Immersive Vice City with Massive Pop Culture References

The intro is short, sweet andPlayers find out that Lucia is in prison because of a rash decision in her family, while Jason waits for her release. Without her, he makes do by working odd jobs for Brian, a drug runner who’s a big name in the Leonida Keys. That’s where the initial part of the game takes place, and the narrow band of land offers a great place to navigate and learn the gameplay loops of the single-player campaign.

What’s immediately notable is that “GTA VI” has realism coursing through its veins. The visuals are so lifelike that they can almost pass for real life or perhaps fool a relative who has never seen how far video game graphics have advanced.

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The photorealism of the ocean waves and hot-pink sunsets is breathtaking, but what sets this title apart is the intricate detail that Rockstar has poured into every crack in the asphalt and every mosquito buzzing inside the Key Lento safehouse. PLENTY OF DETAILS Everything inside “Grand Theft Auto VI” is designed to pull players into its reality. The game feels so alive that players can’t help but just be part of its world.

In the few hours I played since launch, I found myself acting less like a sociopath than in past games, and more like I was playing the part of the protagonists, Lucia and Jason, and seeing how their stories progressed. Sure, “GTA VI” has the quintessential mission of stealing a car, taking it to a Paint and Spray and dropping it off at a safehouse for cash, but it also has side missions to fix up a deteriorating house.

Players have to drive to the liquor store to pick up booze for the neighbor. They can dive for sunken treasure to make somewhat legal money. Rockstar reinforces this realism by changing more elements of its formula. Vehicles now have gas tanks so that they can run out of fuel mid-heist.

That makes vehicle choice and preparation more important. When police have an APB for Lucia or Jason, they can’t just run away and lay low for a while. If witnesses were around, they have a description of the getaway vehicle and suspects. Players will have to keep an extra set of clothes to change their looks and switch cars or alter the wheels.

At first glance, “GTA VI” more closely resembles “San Andreas,” my favorite entry in the series. It brings back a role-playing game element, where players can upgrade stamina, strength and focus through activities. All three improve the protagonists’ chances of winning combat or accomplishing a mission. Working out improves stamina and strength, which influence how long players can run or how hard they punch.

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Focus affects a special ability that slows time so that Lucia or Jason can aim at vital points or make a split-second turn during a car chase. Depending on how much they eat and how they exercise, Jason and Lucia’s appearances can change from looking like a 1990s Kate Moss to a Dallas Cowboy offensive lineman. Every action and choice has an impact that influences what type of criminal reputation they gain.

If players choose a stealthy route with minimal loss of life, they’re marked as a Professional who carefully gets the job done. On the other hand, wanton destruction and killing give them a psychopath or even an irredeemable label.

The difference between the criminal types reminds me of the juxtaposition of crooks inYes, “GTA VI” is a crime simulator, but it’s one that focuses on how you commit crimes because the motivations behind Lucia and Jason’s actions are as complex as the characters themselves. Aside from that, the game gives players so many diversions that they don’t have to break bad.

They can sit at home and play video games inside the video game almost as if it were an ode toThey can be birders enjoying the Leonida wildlife. They can also pet the dog and gain a stat boost from that. It’s the most realized world I’ve experienced. The last thing I noted in quick impressions is that Rockstar cast two relatively unknown actors for its leads, but they picked some notable and recognizable actors for the side characters.

These include “SNL” alum Bobby Moynihan as Cal Hampton, Jason’s close friend, and Stephen Root from “Barry” playing Brian Heder, the drug runner.