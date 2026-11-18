Surveys and HR data show that hundreds of thousands of Americans may be absent on Thursday to enjoy the much-awaited launch.

The release of GTA VI by Rockstar Games looks set to short-staff businesses across the country and cost them millions in lost productivity, as hundreds of thousands of Americans stay home to enjoy the year’s most heavily awaited game.

Figures from HR software firms like Bamboo and Gusto indicate that a sizable portion of employees have already booked Thursday off, and survey respondents have admitted that they plan to call in sick and game rather than use their holiday allowance. A widely circulated estimate quoted in the International Business Times and attributed to the economist José García Montalvo puts the total economic toll at $1 billion in lost productivity based on forecasts of 1.5 million U.S. workers calling in sick or taking a holiday.

Also read Rockstar Games Deploys Second Mandatory GTA VI Update Before November 19 Launch

Montalvo did not return a request for comment on these figures. Victor Matheson, a professor of economics and accounting at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts, told Newsweek that, “in the short run,” he takes “no issue with the estimates suggesting that the U.S. might lose over $1 billion in total productivity due to the game.

” However, he notes that the significance of this figure vanishes over the longer term, and that there “will be zero productivity loss” from scheduled work absences.

“It's not like employers in general are giving employees additional PTO days because of the release of GTA VI,” he said, “so every employee who takes a day or two off now to play video games is an employee who will be taking one or less days off over the next year. ” How Many People Will Skip Work for GTA VI?

Surveys and data from workforce management firms show that a sizable chunk of the American working-age population will be missing work on Thursday—due to planned or unplanned absences—an uptick that suggests the influence of what is being dubbed “GTA flu. ” An Amazon Slots study quoted by news outlets including CBS found that the scale of forecast absences will rival past events like Super Bowl Monday and the launch of GTA V in 2013.

Around 34,000 Ohioans and 28,000 Michiganders are expected to take Thursday off, leading to millions of dollars in lost wages. The workforce management firm UKG told Newsweek it would be “closely tracking” data on absences for Thursday, and that it had already witnessed “a 20 percent increase in time-off requests above normal levels compared to the last several years on Thursday.

” Friday has also seen a nine-percent uptick, based on their sample of over two million American employees and which covers several industries including retail, hospitality and healthcare.

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“What makes our data particularly unique is our focus is on frontline employees,” a representative said. “So we are not looking at white collar workers who can log in from home and monitor email. These are employees who need to be at specific places, at specific times, to do specific jobs, to keep the U.S. economy moving.

” Data from BambooHR revealed a notable, 13 percent spike in pre-approved PTO requests for November 19, based on anonymized PTO data for over 3.4 million U.S.-based employees. A survey also found that just under one in five workers planned on taking the day off, including 32 percent of Gen Z employees and 27 percent of Millennials.

In figures released this week, the payroll and HR company Gusto found that PTO requests for Thursday were up 17 percent for workers in their 20s compared with November Thursdays in previous years. While younger workers lead the charge, requests for those in their 30s and 40s are also up 8 percent and 4 percent, respectively.

And in an October survey of 1,000 American employees who identify as gamers by GameSquare, 30 percent said they were considering taking time off for the game. Of this group, 36 percent said they planned on calling in sick. How Much of an Economic Hit Will GTA VI Cause?

Business experts and labor economists have cast doubt on some of these self-reported figures, however, arguing that these may overstate the scale of workplace disruptions, while taking issue with the reliability of forecasts for resulting economic fallout. The economist Nick Huntington-Klein, a professor of economics at Seattle University, told Newsweek that GTA-linked absences were “very difficult to measure.

” Surveys are likely “especially unreliable,” he added, and official figures are either too infrequent or lack the precision to capture any single-day impacts on productivity. Huntington-Klein said some measures have excluded sick leaves and that certain data from HR firms may be skewed by an unrepresentative client base.

He estimated that around 800,000 people would be absent on Thursday as a result of the GTA VI launch, based on figures from BambooHR and typical rates of employee absence, though he stressed that this is a “very rough ballpark. ” He also questioned any assumed decline in productivity as a result of planned absences, as “many of these people will take Nov 19 off instead of taking a different day off.

" “So if you zoom out to a wider time frame the impact on overall work done will be much lower than one day's work for 800,000 people,” Huntington-Klein added. Matheson likewise called stories about GTA VI crashing the economy “fun,” but said that these remain “deeply flawed as any sort of real economic analysis.

” And even if the planned or unexpected absence of several hundred thousand workers resulted in a $1 billion hit to productivity this Thursday, this would not necessarily equate to $1 billion worth of damage to the U.S. economy. Pre-launch sales have been placed at $1.5 billion by the market intelligence platform Sensor Tower.

And launch day could offset a short-term decline in output if this leads to an increase in consumer spending—both on the game itself and on takeout or other purchases by those staying home.

“In addition, we should really be much more concerned about people being happy than people maximizing the total GDP of the country,” Matheson said. “Even if it were the case that the GDP fell a bit because everyone took a day off to have fun playing video games, that's not necessarily a bad thing.

“If people value the happiness generated by playing games for a day or two more than they value the one more thing they could have purchased with the wages they are foregoing during those days off, well then, society is better off with a little less work and a little more play. ” Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Daniel Orton and Cristina Diciu.across the country and cost them millions in lost productivity, as hundreds of thousands of Americans stay home to enjoy the year’s most heavily awaited game.

Figures from HR software firms like Bamboo and Gusto indicate that a sizable portion of employees have already booked Thursday off, and survey respondents have admitted that they plan to call in sick and game rather than use their holiday allowance. A widely circulated estimate quoted in theand attributed to the economist José García Montalvo puts the total economic toll at $1 billion in lost productivity based on forecasts of 1.5 million U.S. workers calling in sick or taking a holiday.

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Montalvo did not return a request for comment on these figures.that, “in the short run,” he takes “no issue with the estimates suggesting that the U.S. might lose over $1 billion in total productivity due to the game. ” However, he notes that the significance of this figure vanishes over the longer term, and that there “will be zero productivity loss” from scheduled work absences.

“It's not like employers in general are giving employees additional PTO days because of the release of GTA VI,” he said, “so every employee who takes a day or two off now to play video games is an employee who will be taking one or less days off over the next year. ”management firms show that a sizable chunk of the American working-age population will be missing work on Thursday—due to planned or unplanned absences—an uptick that suggests the influence of what is being dubbed “GTA flu.

”found that the scale of forecast absences will rival past events like Super Bowl Monday and the launch of GTA V in 2013.it would be “closely tracking” data on absences for Thursday, and that it had already witnessed “a 20 percent increase in time-off requests above normal levels compared to the last several years on Thursday. ”Friday has also seen a nine-percent uptick, based on their sample of over two million American employees and which covers several industries including retail, hospitality and healthcare.

“What makes our data particularly unique is our focus is on frontline employees,” a representative said. “So we are not looking at white collar workers who can log in from home and monitor email. These are employees who need to be at specific places, at specific times, to do specific jobs, to keep therevealed a notable, 13 percent spike in pre-approved PTO requests for November 19, based on anonymized PTO data for over 3.4 million U.S.-based employees.

A survey also found that just under one in five workers planned on taking the day off, including 32 percent of Gen Z employees and 27 percent of Millennials. , the payroll and HR company Gusto found that PTO requests for Thursday were up 17 percent for workers in their 20s compared with November Thursdays in previous years.

While younger workers lead the charge, requests for those in their 30s and 40s are also up 8 percent and 4 percent, respectively.of 1,000 American employees who identify as gamers by GameSquare, 30 percent said they were considering taking time off for the game. Of this group, 36 percent said they planned on calling in sick.

Business experts and labor economists have cast doubt on some of these self-reported figures, however, arguing that these may overstate the scale of workplace disruptions, while taking issue with the reliability of forecasts for resulting economic fallout.that GTA-linked absences were “very difficult to measure. ” Surveys are likely “especially unreliable,” he added, and official figures are either too infrequent or lack the precision to capture any single-day impacts on productivity.

Huntington-Klein said some measures have excluded sick leaves and that certain data from HR firms may be skewed by an unrepresentative client base. He estimated that around 800,000 people would be absent on Thursday as a result of the GTA VI launch, based on figures from BambooHR and typical rates of employee absence, though he stressed that this is a “very rough ballpark.

” He also questioned any assumed decline in productivity as a result of planned absences, as “many of these people will take Nov 19 off instead of taking a different day off.

" “So if you zoom out to a wider time frame the impact on overall work done will be much lower than one day's work for 800,000 people,” Huntington-Klein added. And even if the planned or unexpected absence of several hundred thousand workers resulted in a $1 billion hit to productivity this Thursday, this would not necessarily equate to $1 billion worth of damage to the U.S. economy..

And launch day could offset a short-term decline in output if this leads to an increase in consumer spending—both on the game itself and on takeout or other purchases by those staying home.

“In addition, we should really be much more concerned about people being happy than people maximizing the total GDP of the country,” Matheson said. “Even if it were the case that the GDP fell a bit because everyone took a day off to have fun playing video games, that's not necessarily a bad thing.

“If people value the happiness generated by playing games for a day or two more than they value the one more thing they could have purchased with the wages they are foregoing during those days off, well then, society is better off with a little less work and a little more play. ”