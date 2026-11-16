GTA V and RDR2 Leaving PS Plus November 17

Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 leave PlayStation Plus on November 17. Secure these masterpieces before they vanish from the service permanently.

Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 are scheduled to depart the PlayStation Plus catalog on November 17. Players holding active subscriptions must redeem both titles before this date to retain perpetual access to Rockstar Games' critically acclaimed open-world franchises. This removal marks a significant shift in the subscription library as the gaming industry braces for the imminent launch of Grand Theft Auto V I.

November Gaming Launch Landscape

The month of November has established itself as a pivotal period for the interactive entertainment sector. The period began with the release of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake for the Nintendo Switch 2 console. This title serves as a foundational entry point for new hardware adoption. Attention is now rapidly shifting toward the upcoming debut of Grand Theft Auto VI on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Industry analysts project this release as the largest video game launch in history based on anticipated sales volume and cultural impact.

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November 17 Library Changes

The PlayStation Plus service will remove a total of eleven games from its available library on November 17. While the total count includes multiple titles, the departure of two specific masterpieces generates the most concern among the subscriber base. These two titles represent the highest-rated and most commercially successful entries in the catalog. Subscribers who do not actively add these games to their personal library before the deadline will lose access immediately. The removal affects both legacy PlayStation 4 versions and current-generation PlayStation 5 versions of the software.

Grand Theft Auto V Impact

Grand Theft Auto V, developed by Rockstar North and published by Rockstar Games, remains a cornerstone of the subscription offering. The game was originally released on September 17, 2013, and continues to maintain a 92/100 average score from critics on OpenCritic. Its presence in the library has provided millions of users with access to a mature-rated experience featuring intense violence, strong language, and complex narrative structures. The removal of this title coincides with heightened anticipation for the sixth mainline entry in the franchise. Sony's decision to refresh the library aligns with the industry cycle surrounding major AAA releases.

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Red Dead Redemption 2 Removal

Red Dead Redemption 2 offers a distinct narrative experience compared to the urban crime setting of its sibling franchise. Rockstar Games crafted this western-themed masterpiece using the proprietary Rockstar Advanced Game Engine. The title appeals to players seeking a slower, more atmospheric narrative driven by character development and exploration. The departure of this specific title removes a major alternative for subscribers who do not favor the Grand Theft Auto series. The simultaneous removal of both flagship titles creates a notable gap in the premium content available through the subscription tier.

Future Library Availability

There is a possibility that these titles may return to the PlayStation Plus catalog in subsequent years. Sony typically licenses games for fixed durations ranging from six months to one year. The company must renew contracts with publishers like Rockstar Games to maintain access to these intellectual properties. Industry observers note that future availability depends entirely on these commercial agreements. Until such renewals occur, players must treat the November 17 deadline as the final opportunity to secure permanent digital ownership of these games within the subscription ecosystem.