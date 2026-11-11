GTA 6: Travis Scott Shares Image of Unopened PlayStation Copy Before November 19 Launch

Travis Scott posted a supposed unopened PlayStation copy of GTA 6 on Instagram on November 11, while pre-order holders can already pre-load the 212GB file.

Travis Scott posted images to his Instagram feed on Wednesday, November 11, showing what he appears to present as an unopened physical copy of GTA 6 for the PlayStation. The rapper's post, which features the supposed copy in the first and third slides, drew quick attention from fans ahead of the game's scheduled release on November 19.

Scott's caption read 'What y'all on? Tryna lock in. Beats, pizza, bring ya controller. Who down?' The casual invitation, paired with the sealed game, led to multiple jokes in the comment section, with many commenters writing variations of the line 'Travis Scott got GTA 6 before GTA 6'.

Also read Sword of the Sea Ideal Pre-GTA 6 Game for PlayStation Plus Subscribers

Travis Scott Shares Image of Supposed Unopened GTA 6 Copy

Travis Scott's Instagram post on Wednesday, November 11, centered on a supposed unopened physical copy of GTA 6 for the PlayStation. The image is a personal social media post, and the source does not confirm the authenticity of the copy shown.

The humor in the comment section came largely from timing. GTA 6 is set to be released on November 19, so a sealed physical copy appearing eight days before launch prompted commenters to joke that the rapper had the game before anyone else.

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How Pre-Orders and the 212GB Pre-Load Work

Players who have already pre-ordered GTA 6 can begin downloading the game before launch, because the 212GB file has already started to pre-load. Pre-loading allows a console to download game data ahead of the official release, so the title can be played as soon as it unlocks.

The pre-load began before the November 19 release date, which means pre-order holders do not need to wait until launch day to start the download. Rockstar Games, the developer behind the title, has positioned the early file delivery as an option for buyers who have already secured their copies.

Rockstar Trailer, In-Game Radio Stations, and Soundtrack Album

Rockstar Games released a trailer to celebrate the start of the pre-load, and the trailer is soundtracked by a Swedish singer-songwriter. The trailer arrived alongside the broader GTA 6 marketing push that also includes music-focused announcements.

Headlines tied to the story state that Bad Bunny, Lana Del Rey (and Her Husband), Morgan Wallen, and Robyn and Burna Boy will host in-game radio stations in GTA 6. A companion release titled 'Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album' will feature 34 new tracks, and listeners can hear the first six songs from the project now.

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For players, the immediate next step is the November 19 release date, when pre-order holders will be able to play the full game with the 212GB file they have already downloaded. Fans who have not pre-ordered will need to purchase the title before the release to access the game on launch day.