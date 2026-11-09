GTA 6: The Festival Live Event Details and Lottery Timeline

Rockstar Games announces GTA 6: The Festival in Miami on November 21. Get details on the lottery system, artist lineup including Cardi B, and the ticket purchase deadline for the post-launch event.

Rockstar Games has officially announced a major live event titled Grand Theft Auto 6: The Festival, scheduled for November 21 at the Mana Wynwood venue in Miami, Florida. This special post-launch celebration will occur just two days after the global release of Grand Theft Auto 6, which arrives on November 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. The event serves as a direct extension of the gaming experience, featuring live performances by artists featured on the game's official soundtrack.

Event Schedule and Lottery Mechanism

The Grand Theft Auto 6: The Festival lottery registration phase is currently open for interested fans, with entries closing on Tuesday, November 10, at 4 PM ET. Participants must register via the official website to enter the random drawing, which is designed to manage the high demand for tickets to the Miami-based gathering. The lottery system ensures a fair selection process, as spots are limited and will be allocated through a randomized draw rather than a first-come, first-served basis.

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Winners of the lottery will be contacted via SMS on November 10, no later than 7 PM ET. Each selected participant will receive a unique access code that unlocks the opportunity to purchase tickets. The ticket purchasing window opens on Wednesday, November 11, at 12 PM ET, with sales conducted on a first-come, first-served basis within the allocated time slots. It is critical for winners to monitor their devices closely during this window to secure their place at the event.

Entrants must be at least 17 years of age to participate in the lottery. The rules strictly limit entries to one per person, and Rockstar Games has clarified that receiving a lottery code does not guarantee entry. Tickets are subject to limited availability, and winners must act quickly during the November 11 sales window to confirm their attendance.

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Artist Lineup and Musical Performances

The musical lineup for Grand Theft Auto 6: The Festival features a diverse array of artists connected to the game's soundtrack. Cardi B is confirmed to perform, bringing her high-energy presence to the Mana Wynwood stage. The event will also showcase performances of songs by other prominent musicians, including Travis Scott and Don Toliver, who are integral to the Grand Theft Auto 6 audio identity.

Beyond the main acts, the festival will feature various DJ sets designed to immerse attendees in the Vice City atmosphere that defines the Grand Theft Auto 6 setting. The fictional state of Leonida, primarily centered around Vice City, is heavily inspired by the real-life culture and aesthetics of Miami, Florida. Rockstar Games has partnered with PlayStation for this specific event, aiming to create a cohesive experience that bridges the digital and physical worlds for fans.

Attendees will experience non-stop music and vibrant visuals that reflect the stylized world of Grand Theft Auto 6. The collaboration between Rockstar Games and PlayStation underscores the scale of the promotion, marking one of the most anticipated gaming events in recent history. The live performances are intended to complement the narrative and auditory experience players will encounter upon the game's release on November 19.

Logistics and Attendee Responsibilities

While the event promises a unique cultural experience, attendees are responsible for their own travel and lodging arrangements. Rockstar Games does not provide transportation to Mana Wynwood or accommodation in Miami for festival participants. Fans planning to attend must book their own flights and hotels well in advance, given the proximity to the November 19 game launch and the concurrent event date.

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The timing of Grand Theft Auto 6: The Festival allows players to first engage with the game's soundtrack and mechanics before experiencing it live. This two-day gap between the November 19 release and the November 21 event creates a natural flow for fans to become familiar with the audio landscape before attending the physical celebration. The Mana Wynwood location in Miami was chosen specifically to mirror the Vice City inspiration, offering an authentic backdrop for the festivities.

As the November 10 lottery deadline approaches, interest in Grand Theft Auto 6 continues to grow among millions of players worldwide. The combination of the highly anticipated action-adventure title and the exclusive live music event highlights Rockstar Games' comprehensive marketing strategy. Fans who successfully secure tickets through the lottery will join a select group experiencing the Grand Theft Auto 6 universe in a new, interactive format.