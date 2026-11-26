Discover every music station and unlock secret radio channels in GTA 6. This guide covers 742 tracks, WAINK app posters, and exclusive artist playlists in Vice City.

Rockstar Games is preparing to launch Grand Theft Auto 6 with an expansive audio landscape that mirrors the scale of its upcoming open-world setting. The title boasts an incredible 742 songs across 21 music stations, with 91 more available through secret and discoverable channels like the Bodega the DJ and DJ Stevie J shows and Kodak Black's playlist. This massive library spans a variety of genres, so there is something for every fan of in-game music.

Comprehensive Music Station Breakdown

Players can experience this immersive audio environment while cruising through Leonida or walking the streets of the fictional Florida-inspired metropolis. The soundtracks accompany your actions, both legal and illegal, whether you are driving a high-speed sports car or flying an aircraft. These tunes can be played through your car, boat, aircraft, and even while wearing headphones, ensuring the atmosphere remains consistent across all modes of transportation.

Also read Alejandro Brings Reggaeton Roots to GTA Vice City Soundtrack

The base game includes a curated selection of stations that cover everything from classic rock to modern hip-hop. Each station is designed to reflect the specific cultural vibe of the regions you visit. The developers have ensured that the music is not just background noise but a core component of the storytelling and world-building efforts. This approach creates a more engaging experience for players who appreciate attention to detail in environmental design.

Unlocking Secret Radio Channels

For those curious about the music in-game, you can see the tracks through the credits, but that can be tedious. Instead, players can unlock exclusive content by using the WAINK app on your phone and scanning posters across the map. This mechanic adds an element of exploration to the audio experience, rewarding players who take the time to discover hidden locations.

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One of the most sought-after additions is the inclusion of Gustav MahlerGilles Peterson's Havana Cultura Band ft. Danay & Carina. This eclectic mix brings international flavors to the soundtrack, broadening the musical horizons of the game. The inclusion of such diverse artists highlights the developers' commitment to creating a realistic and culturally rich simulation of modern urban life.

Locating The Vault Nightclub Content

To access The Sniper of La Perle and The Vault Radio, simply head to The Vault nightclub located in Downtown Vice City. Once inside, locate th poster showing a red gas mask and scan it with ethe WAINK app. This will add the radio station to your selection, granting access to a unique set of tracks not found elsewhere.

These exclusive stations often feature rare or unreleased tracks that add a layer of exclusivity to the game. Fans of specific artists or genres will find particular value in these hidden gems. The requirement to visit a physical location within the game world encourages players to engage with the environment beyond standard mission objectives.

Finding The Sniper of La Perle Posters

For The Sniper of La Perle, you'll need to scan four posters with the WAINK app. You will unlock unlock this station after scanning all four, so make sure you head to each location. This multi-step process ensures that players spend time exploring different parts of the map, discovering new areas and points of interest.

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Here is where to find The Sniper of La Perle's posters and the tracks on the station. The locations are scattered throughout the game world, requiring careful observation of your surroundings. This design choice integrates the audio content deeply into the gameplay loop, making music discovery a core part of the adventure.

The integration of these secret channels ensures that the soundtrack remains fresh and engaging throughout the entire playthrough. Players who complete the exploration tasks will be rewarded with a comprehensive audio library that enhances the overall experience. This attention to detail reinforces the reputation of the franchise for creating deep, immersive worlds.