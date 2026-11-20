Rockstar Games launches the Grand Theft Auto VI soundtrack via Atlantic Records, featuring LISA of BLACKPINK, Cardi B, Travis Scott, and SZA in a 34-track compilation.

The gaming and music industries are converging once again as Rockstar Games officially released the sixth iteration of its blockbuster video game franchise. To celebrate the launch, Atlantic Records has overseen the production of a massive compilation album designed to capture the high-octane, Miami-set atmosphere of the game. This expansive 34-track collection spans multiple genres, including hip-hop, pop, country, alternative, dance, Latin, and Afrobeats.

LISA and JENNIE Headline New Soundtrack Releases

LISA of BLACKPINK takes the lead on the singles front with the release of "Leave With Me." This track serves as the official end-credits song for her new YouTube Premium movie and soundtrack project, which she also executive produced. Following her lead is fellow BLACKPINK member JENNIE, who contributes to the expansive musical landscape of the new release. Their inclusion highlights the global influence of K-pop artists in mainstream media collaborations.

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Major Artists and Pre-Release Singles Revealed

High-profile stars such as Cardi B, Morgan Wallen, and Travis Scott headlined the compilation with key pre-release singles that generated significant buzz prior to the album drop. The full 34-track set also features contributions from SZA, Dua Lipa, Zara Larsson, Lana Del Rey, Robert Glasper, Camila Cabello, Omar Apollo, Burna Boy, Rauw Alejandro, Gunna, Young Thug, JT, and Justice. These diverse artists represent a wide spectrum of contemporary musical styles.

Additional New Music and Industry Updates

Other notable musical developments include Gracie Abrams performing Juliet to Romeo during SNL Halloween performances, featuring her new single "Here You Come, There You Go." South Korean boy band TOMORROW X TOGETHER shared its ninth mini album, while Myke Towers and Rauw Alejandro joined forces for "Tremendo Desastre." Additionally, three-time Grammy-winning indie rocker Julien Baker dropped "Hound," offering the first taste of their first new solo album in six years.

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Diverse Lineup of Weekly New Song Releases

The current week also saw new songs from beebadoobee ("No Punctuation"), MJ Nebreda ("P-y Pop"), Zach Top ("Moonshine"), Kane Brown ("Losing Hand"), Lainey Wilson ("Just A Woman"), ENHYPEN ("I Want You"), JISOO ("Sun Showers - from The Angry Birds Movie 3"), Chuckyy ("Don't Get Caught Up"), Saweetie ("Details"), Chloe x Halle ("All I Think About on Christmas"), Gabriel Jacoby ("Be Alright"), GIVĒON ("Fast Asleep"), Paris Jackson ("Albatross"), Erika de Casier ("Whispers"), and AKIA ("Falling Star").

Listener Engagement and Streaming Strategy

Rockstar Games and Atlantic Records have orchestrated this multi-genre release to ensure broad appeal across different demographic groups and listening habits. Fans are encouraged to determine which new release will remain in constant rotation this weekend by voting for their favorite track in the designated poll. This interactive approach underscores the strategic integration of gaming culture with modern music consumption patterns.