An authoritative review of the Grand Theft Auto 6 soundtrack, highlighting key classic rock tracks like Phil Collins, The Cars, and The Who.

The release of Grand Theft Auto 6 has generated unprecedented global attention, establishing itself as the most anticipated video game in history and the largest entertainment launch ever recorded. As players worldwide immerse themselves in the virtual world, the game's extensive audio landscape has emerged as a critical component of the experience, featuring hundreds of pre-existing songs across multiple radio stations alongside original compositions.

While the musical selection is vast, a distinct focus remains on the classic rock genre, which draws heavily from the music of the early 1970s and 1980s. These tracks are not merely background noise but serve as narrative devices that enhance the emotional resonance of the game's open-world environment, particularly during the numerous driving sequences that define the gameplay loop.

Also read GTA VI release sparks relationship debates as coach warns gaming can become a surrogate

Phil Collins In The Air Tonight

Phil Collins' 1981 hit "In the Air Tonight" is featured on the Emotion 98.3 radio station in Grand Theft Auto 6. This track holds a unique place in the franchise's history, having previously appeared in the prequel title Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories, where it played during a mission set at a Phil Collins concert featuring the artist's likeness.

In the new title, the song functions as a nostalgic reference for long-time fans rather than a central plot element. Its inclusion also echoes the cultural impact of the television series Miami Vice, which aired the song in its first episode and inspired the game's Vice City setting, which is based on Miami.

Advertisement

The Cars Drive And You Might Think

The Cars' 1984 song "Drive" serves as a prominent needle drop early in the game, setting the tone for an initial, solitary driving sequence that introduces players to the controls. This track is designed to make an immediate impression, aligning lyrically and atmospherically with the early gameplay experience where players navigate the virtual landscape.

Additionally, The Cars are represented by "You Might Think," which appears on the Vice City FM radio station. This dual presence allows players to access the band's work both during specific narrative moments and through the general radio environment, reinforcing the band's relevance to the game's aesthetic.

The Who Bargain Selection

The Who's 1971 track "Bargain" from the album Who's Next is included in the Grand Theft Auto 6 soundtrack. While the album produced more famous singles such as "Baba O'Riley," "Won't Get Fooled Again," and "Behind Blue Eyes," "Bargain" is recognized as the strongest non-single track on the record.

The song delivers a traditional classic rock experience that resonates with the game's driving mechanics. Its inclusion provides a sense of authenticity to the 1970s rock era, offering a straightforward yet powerful musical backdrop that enhances the sensation of speed and movement across the game's maps.

Advertisement

John Mellencamp Jack And Diane Impact

John Mellencamp's 1982 hit "Jack & Diane" is positioned as a broadly appealing track within the game's audio library. Although critics might view Mellencamp as a more accessible counterpart to heartland rock icons like Bruce Springsteen, the song's emotional resonance aligns perfectly with the bombastic and expansive world of Grand Theft Auto 6.

The track's popularity stems from its ability to connect emotionally with players during the extensive driving sequences that dominate gameplay. By providing a memorable and catchy soundtrack, the game leverages familiar hits to create a cohesive and immersive atmosphere that complements the visual spectacle of the virtual outdoors.