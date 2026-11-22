Discover how to complete the Skunk Ape quest in GTA 6. Learn the choices for Mr. Mangrove, Kirk, and the rewards for sparing or killing the creature.

The latest guidance on the Skunk Ape side quest in Grand Theft Auto 6 reveals a complex narrative branching path within Pelican Valley. Rockstar Games has designed the Strangers and Freaks mission involving Mr. Mangrove to offer players significant moral and tactical choices that affect both immediate rewards and long-term world state changes.

Mission Trigger and Sequence

The Skunk Ape mission begins when players locate warning signs near the starting area and contact the hunter Kirk. This initial step requires tracking a series of totems through the swamps. After collecting the effigies and waiting several in-game days, Kirk contacts the player for a reunion. The encounter involves a helicopter ride over the wetlands where Jason must use a tranquilizer dart on the creature.

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Once Mr. Mangrove is subdued, he retreats into a shed and collapses. The mission then undergoes a surreal shift. The player character transforms into a frog hopping across the docks to eat flies. Subsequently, the perspective shifts to a fly eavesdropping on Kirk. This segment exposes Kirk's plan to monetize a QR code tattooed on the Skunk Ape's body.

Killing the Swamp Creature

Choosing to kill Mr. Mangrove is the most direct path. Before taking action, players should question Kirk about Harry Sherrick. Using threats during this interrogation increases the final monetary payout. This dialogue is crucial because Kirk intended to abandon the player during the mission.

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After the creature is killed, saving Kirk yields a cash reward between 10,000 and 12,500 dollars. Kirk promises a share of the QR code revenue. This promise is false. The helicopter explodes shortly after, killing both Kirk and his associate Noah. The player receives the immediate cash but loses the potential long-term benefits of the creature's survival.

Sparing the Skunk Ape

Players can spare Mr. Mangrove by shooting Kirk with a rifle or allowing the creature to kill him. Shooting Kirk knocks him unconscious. The Skunk Ape then carries Kirk into the swamp. Alternatively, the creature can kill Kirk by crushing his skull. The Skunk Ape carries the corpse away in this scenario.

Sparing the creature suggests it remains in the world for post-game exploration. Unlike the immediate cash reward, the long-term benefits are unconfirmed. Previous quests in the game series suggest that leaving certain elements alive affects the map state. Speculation indicates the Skunk Ape may clear Kingfisher drug dens from the swamp area.

Strategic Recommendations for Players

Sparring Mr. Mangrove appears beneficial if the creature eliminates rival drug operations. Clearing Kingfisher encampments allows for safer exploration later in the game. This strategic advantage outweighs the 12,000 dollar reward for players focused on map control.

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However, the cash reward is only valuable in Chapter 2. Later chapters reduce the difficulty of entering these areas. Players can revisit the swamp in the endgame to find the Skunk Ape. There is a possibility of claiming the QR code prize independently. This guide will update with confirmed details as Rockstar Games releases more information.