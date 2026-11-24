Unlock the hidden horror in Grand Theft Auto 6. Find the Vice Noveltease warehouse during Chapter 3 and encounter the possessed sex doll Easter egg.

Grand Theft Auto 6 contains a disturbing and memorable Easter egg hidden within a Vice City warehouse, involving a disturbing collection of malfunctioning sex dolls. This specific random encounter reveals a dark backstory tied to the in-game corporation Vice Noveltease. Players can uncover this terrifying sequence during the latter stages of the game's third chapter.

Locating the Vice Noveltease Warehouse

Jedediah Jason must visit the location specifically at night to trigger the event. The warehouse is situated directly across the parking lot from where the first main mentor mission with Yago concludes. Players can also identify the area by searching for a large pink pistol statue nearby.

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The facility is marked by a sign for Vice Noveltease, a company noted for foreclosure and a product recall. The building features glowing pink windows and a garage door that remains half-open. Jason can duck through the entrance, but the door locks automatically once he enters. Lucia cannot enter the building with him.

Uncovering the Doll Backstory

The connection to the dolls first appears during the Meet The Heders mission. Lucia opens shipping containers during this quest, revealing a container packed with sex dolls. While this scene appears to be a one-time joke, it establishes the narrative thread for the warehouse encounter.

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Inside the warehouse, the dolls exhibit erratic and aggressive behavior. They are not merely broken but appear to be malfunctioning in a terrifying manner. Jason must navigate through the facility while interacting with the dolls, which often collapse or bug out.

Several dolls attack Jason as he progresses deeper into the room. Some dolls exhibit bizarre physical anomalies, including a male doll with hands shaped like penises that pins the player down. The encounter is designed to be a horror-style sequence within the open-world framework.

Collectibles and Escape Sequence

Players searching the workbench inside the warehouse can find a rare collectible card. The card is named Chastity and belongs to the America's Next Top Hooker set. A Zombix healing item is also available in a first aid kit mounted on the wall.

Leaving the warehouse triggers an aggressive response from the dolls. They pursue Jason as he attempts to exit through the back door. If Lucia is waiting outside, she cannot shoot the attacking dolls because Jason obstructs her line of fire.

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The couple engages in humorous banter after Jason successfully escapes the building. This random event highlights the detailed world-building created by Rockstar Games. The Easter egg provides a unique and unsettling experience for players exploring Vice City.