Rockstar Games details every safehouse in Grand Theft Auto 6 from Jason's initial home to the final penthouse, outlining player progression across chapters.

Rockstar Games has outlined the comprehensive safehouse progression system for Grand Theft Auto 6, confirming that players will access multiple distinct locations as the narrative advances through its five chapters. The game features a curated selection of residences that evolve in luxury and complexity, reflecting the criminal ascent of protagonists Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos within the state of Leonida. Unlike previous entries in the franchise, these interiors are not merely visual backdrops but functional spaces integrated into the gameplay loop and story structure.

Safehouse Progression Across Chapters

The journey begins with Jason's House in Chapter 1, a residence known as the Leonida Keys Safehouse that is provided to the player by his boss, Brian. This location serves as the primary base of operations for the initial segment of the game before the narrative moves Jason and Lucia out of the Keys entirely upon the start of Chapter 2. Players are encouraged to utilize this space during the first chapter, as it becomes inaccessible once the story shifts location.

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Upon leaving the Keys, the protagonists relocate to the Starlet Motel in Port Gellhorn for Chapter 2. This accommodation is assigned automatically without requiring payment outside of the initial questline, though it is notably smaller than subsequent options. The room offers limited functionality beyond basic rest and couple interactions, such as snacking, before the game introduces more substantial environments in the following chapters.

Vice City Residential Expansion

Chapter 3 marks a significant expansion in location and scale as the pair moves into Vice City proper, starting with Boobie's Vice City Apartment. This residence requires initial cleaning upon arrival but transforms into a more comfortable living space featuring a large living room and an outdoor patio. The apartment serves as a central hub for several story missions, including a sidequest involving a laptop hacking mission for Jason and Lucia.

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Following the conclusion of Chapter 3, the gameplay shifts to a more luxurious setting in Chapter 4 with the Vice City Suite. Set within a high-end building, this location offers enhanced amenities such as the ability to request vehicles directly from a phone inside the room or by speaking to a building associate on the first floor. The exterior of the building also facilitates emergent NPC interactions and additional side quests, adding depth to the Vice City environment.

Final Access and Game Mechanics

The final residential location available to players is the Vice City Penthouse, which is granted access during Chapter 4 and 5 by a crime boss. This penthouse is situated near the previously used suite and provides high-class amenities for the final segment of the game. While real estate purchases are generally restricted to garages, the progression through these free safehouses covers all necessary gameplay requirements for the narrative.

Released on November 19, 2026, Grand Theft Auto 6 utilizes the Rockstar Advanced Game Engine to deliver a Miami-flavored sandbox experience. The game, rated likely Mature 17+, continues the generational franchise by leveraging cutting-edge technology to immerse players in a crime-driven narrative across Leonida.