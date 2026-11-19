Millions of American workers plan to skip work for Grand Theft Auto 6 launch. Economic analysis suggests lost productivity could exceed $1 billion as pre-orders break records.

Rockstar Games released Grand Theft Auto 6 on Thursday after a 13-year wait, triggering a massive wave of workplace absenteeism that could cost the US economy more than $1 billion in lost productivity. Software manufacturer Syspeo research indicates that nearly one in five American workers called in sick or took time off specifically to play the title. This unprecedented shift in workforce behavior highlights the cultural magnitude of the launch, with employees prioritizing the game over professional duties across various industries.

The economic impact of this day-off trend is staggering. International Business Times estimates the loss in output exceeds $1 billion, a figure that rivals the financial stakes of major corporate events. Major fast food chains like Popeyes and McDonald's are simultaneously capitalizing on the event by offering special promotions. These businesses are betting on increased foot traffic from gamers seeking convenience during their long play sessions throughout the launch weekend.

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Commercial success has already shattered industry benchmarks for the franchise. Pre-orders for the game surpassed 17 million digital copies, generating over $1.6 billion in revenue for Rockstar Games before the official launch. Analysts project that the title could generate upwards of $5 billion in global sales during its first week on the market. This projected figure dwarfs the box office earnings of the highest-grossing film ever, Avengers: Endgame, which did not break $3 billion.

Individual workers have devised creative strategies to manage their absence without revealing their true intentions to supervisors. Kaineferu, a 35-year-old construction worker on the West Coast, told the New York Post that his company believes he is on a family vacation. He noted that his office includes older generations who likely will not connect his absence to the video game release. Kaineferu plans to play eight-plus hours daily, aiming to beat the story mode during his break.

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The time off for Kaineferu extends significantly beyond the launch day. He is taking time off from Thursday through Wednesday, November 25, and will not return to the office until November 30. This schedule effectively covers ten full days of play, encompassing the Thanksgiving holiday break. He expressed excitement about the release, stating that the industry is at the cusp of history. His brother also joined in the celebration by purchasing matching shirts for both of them.

In contrast, Peter J., a 39-year-old IT worker from Manhattan, plans to call in sick with a stomach virus to play from his home in Sussex County, New Jersey. He has a flatscreen television and PS5 ready for the occasion. Peter J. is not in a rush to finish the game, which features a playable area roughly twice the size of its 2013 predecessor, Grand Theft Auto V. He acknowledged that while his boss might appreciate his hard work, he expects to face consequences if business is busy.

Corporate responses to this phenomenon vary widely, with some employers embracing the event to maintain morale. Celebrity real estate broker Ryan Serhant granted all his staff an additional floating holiday to celebrate Grand Theft Auto 6 Day. He sent an email to employees allowing them to take the day off, noting that people would take time off for trivial reasons anyway. He admitted that allowing staff to play a fun game is preferable to unexplained absences after a previous basketball game resulted in a bad business day.

Serhant's decision followed a video posted by his social media manager that garnered over a million likes and 16 million views. The post went viral, highlighting the widespread appeal of the event among professionals. Serhant told the New York Post that he begrudgingly offered the day after seeing the social media reaction. He emphasized that giving everyone the day off for a fun event is better than dealing with vague excuses later.

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Gaming lounges like OS-NYC in Chinatown are also bracing for a massive influx of customers. Daequan Langhorn, the 34-year-old general manager, hired extra staffers for Thursday and Friday to handle the anticipated crowds. He prioritized scheduling employees who are less into gaming to avoid staffing shortages. Langhorn planned ahead by anticipating that some of his regular staff would call out sick to play at home.

OS-NYC is hosting special events including launch parties featuring a Pitbull look-alike contest, salsa classes, and pole dancing lessons. The adult gaming community Kage Kickback is co-hosting these events to draw in a wider audience. Langhorn described the launch as one of the most anticipated of his time, noting that people have been waiting 13 years for this moment. The venue expects high volume over the weekend as gamers seek social environments.

Content creators are also engaging with the hype to capitalize on the cultural moment. YouTuber Julian Tay and his wife, content creator Lisa Chan, showcased countdown screens and prepared gift baskets for partners. These baskets include essentials like energy drinks, deodorant, and Vaseline for marathon gaming sessions. Tay and Chan are part of a broader trend of partners supporting their significant others through the launch weekend. Their preparation highlights the domestic impact of the global release.

The game takes place in a fictional version of Florida dubbed Vice City, a setting that has garnered significant attention from fans. Kaineferu bought shirts celebrating the release to share his enthusiasm with his community. The anticipation built over more than a decade has resulted in a commercial phenomenon that extends beyond gaming. The revenue figures and workforce disruptions suggest a lasting impact on both the entertainment industry and the broader economy.