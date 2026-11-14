GTA 6 release could trigger $1B U.S. productivity loss

The release of 'Grand Theft Auto 6' on Thursday, Nov. 19, could prompt an estimated 1.5 million Americans to skip work and result in a $1 billion loss in U.S. productivity, according to online reports and surveys.

With Grand Theft Auto 6 coming out next week, surveys predict that over 1.5 million people will call out sick in order to play one of the most highly-anticipated video games of all time.

Online reports estimate 1.5 million may call out of work next week for GTA 6's release — creating a possible $1 billion in lost productivity. One local economist suspects the numbers suspects people may represent themselves in online surveys, and the economic impact will not be as bad as projected. Logitech, a global company, has decided to create a holiday aligning with the release of GTA 6 so all its employees can play the game without any guilt.

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" on Thursday, Nov. 19, could prompt an estimated 1.5 million Americans to skip work and result in a $1 billion loss in U.S. productivity, according to online reports and surveys. Arriving after more than 13 years of anticipation, the video game has already drawn millions of preorders ahead of next week's launch. Despite survey projections pointing to widespread absenteeism, at least one local economist doubts the economic disruption will match online estimates.

Nick Huntington-Klein, an associate professor of economics at Seattle University, said the key factor is scale.

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"The real question is are people going to take more time off work in large enough numbers for us to notice it," Huntington-Klein told FOX 13 Seattle. Huntington-Klein added that self-reported survey intentions often differ from actual workplace behavior.

"My suspicion is the numbers you expect to see in productivity harm based on the survey results will not be as big in real life," he said. With less than a week until its official release, the latest installment in the Grand Theft Auto series has already surpassed an estimated $1 billion in preorder sales, according to research firm Sensor Tower.

Rather than bracing for unscheduled absences, at least one major gaming brand is turning the launch into an official break for its workforce. Robin Piispanen, global general manager and vice president of Logitech G, the dedicated gaming division of Logitech, described the release as a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

" Piispanen said Logitech reviewed productivity research and decided to create a company holiday for Nov. 19. "Instead of making it a thing where they have to take out of their PTO or their vacation time. We can just give that day off for them where they can embrace this, where they can rest assured they don’t have to call in a hooky," said Piispanen.

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Scammers are targeting eager gamers with fake "Grand Theft Auto 6" early access websites designed to steal up to $1,000 in cryptocurrency and secretly install malware, according to Power Up Gaming. Visit Power Up Gaming online here: https://powerupgaming.co.uk/